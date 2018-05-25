The 5 Best Camping Chairs To Relax In Outdoors

0 SHARES 55 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A good camping chair won’t only keep you out of the dirt and sand. It needs to be comfortable to sit in, light to carry, and easy to stow away. We shopped around and found these unique chairs that also have cup holders and features like their own built-in cooler or footrest.

1. Coleman Oversized Chair With Cooler

This cozy folding chair by Coleman comes with a small four-can pouch cooler. The chair also has cup holders and a mesh pocket to store items like your phone. They come in a range of colors including red, blue, grey, and black, and can effortlessly be folded away when not in use. $20 on Amazon (price varies)

2. Sport-Brella Recliner Chair

If you want to kick back with your feet up, then look no further than the Sport-Brella. These chairs have three reclining positions and a full coverage umbrella that swivels. They’re also made with a detachable footrest, insulated pocket, cup holders, and storage pocket that can fit four cans. The chairs are offered in Midnight Blue, Moss Green, and Firebrick Red. About $43, Amazon

3. Kamp-Rite Chair With Side Table And Cooler

Kamp-Rite’s director-style chair is made with its own side table and cooler. It’s designed with a sturdy yet lightweight steel frame, along with curved armrests and a padded seat that doesn’t sag like other chairs. The cooler is within easy arm’s reach and holds about twelve cans plus ice. The chair folds up nicely and the side table can also fold down. About $70, Amazon

4. Coleman Double Quad Chair

Coleman also makes a large camping chair for two. It’s designed with a mesh cup holder on each side so both campers can sit and drink a cold one. The chair additionally has two large pockets on the back to hold other items. About $48, Amazon

5. Trekology Yizi Go

The Yizi Go Chairs can be adjusted in height and seat anyone in the family. They’re compact enough to even fit in most backpacks and carry-on luggage.

A storage bag is included and can hold the chair when not in use. You can also attach the bags to the seat’s mainframe with included velcro strips. They’re offered in several colors such as red, green, blue, and yellow. $40 on Amazon

See also: The 15 Best Portable Coolers To Chill Your Drinks