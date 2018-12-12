6 Gifts For RVers That Keep On Giving All Year Long

51 SHARES 489 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Looking to buy a gift for a seasoned RVer? The problem with buying a gift for someone that RVs full-time or has been on the road for years is they either already own it or don’t have room for it in the RV.

Therefore, consider gifts that are small and/or consumable. Let’s take a look at a few ideas:

1. State recreation passes

The majority of RVers enjoy exploring and camping on public land. Consider buying them a pass that allows them to recreate in their home state.

A majority of states require a day pass to enter their state park system, some even provide a discount on overnight camping. In Washington State, a Discover Pass also allows entry into Fish and Wildlife Areas and Department of Natural Resource land where there are thousands of free places to camp.

In Arizona, there are thousands of acres of land held in trust that can be accessed via an annual permit that allows day use and free overnight camping.

2. A Forest Service Pass

A Forest Service Pass allows the pass holder access to developed amenities on forest service land like trailheads, boat launches, and points of interest.

On occasion, they even take the place of overnight camping fees. Passes are available for different regions and are good for 12 consecutive months.

3. An all-access pass to National Parks & more

An America the Beautiful Pass will allow your RV friends access to National Monuments, National Parks, fee access sites managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and more.

Those with an America The Beautiful Pass typically can access all (USFS) sites so they won’t need a Forest Service Pass as well. The America the Beautiful Pass expires annually until the age of 62 at which time the recipient is eligible for a lifetime pass.

4. Emergency services membership

Another gift that expires annually is a membership for Emergency Roadside Towing, which will bring peace of mind to you and your RVing friends.

Be certain to purchase them a policy that covers RVs. AAA and Good Sam both offer policies designed for RV owners and have lots of discounts and rewards for their members.

5. Fuel gift cards

Consider getting your RVing friend a Flying J/Pilot gift card they can use to buy motor fuel, propane, or pay for dump station fees.

Gift cards are available from most any store that offers gift cards or from a variety of online sources.

6. A roll of quarters

Every RVer has to do laundry while on the road, so why not save them a trip to the bank to pick up a roll of quarters for the laundromat?

Buying the perfect gift for an RVing friend will help them enjoy their next adventure in RVing!