How to Avoid Winter Camping Problems in Your RV

Proper preparation and gear is essential to avoid winter camping problems. Let’s look at five winter camping challenges and how to avoid them.

How to Overcome Winter Camping Problems

1. Keeping Holding Tanks from Freezing

After a weekend of winter camping the next step is to pull into the dump station to empty your tanks. You then pull the dump valve and nothing happens as the contents are frozen. Now, you will have to wait until they thaw before you can dump the waste. To avoid this, consider using holding tank heaters. They are similar to electric blankets and attach to the underside of the tanks with adhesive. Although if you’re just an occasional winter camper, pour non-toxic RV antifreeze in your tanks through the P-traps or toilet. This will keep the contents slushy. Some RVers recommend using rock-salt, but it can corrode metal parts in the gray and black plumbing systems.

2. Maintaining Heat

Regardless of how well you seal up your windows and vents to keep out the cold, you will still need an adequate heat source to keep your RV from freezing up. This is just one of the winter camping problems you’ll face. To overcome this, Your built-in forced-air furnace should always be the primary source as the ducts are routed to keep the plumbing from freezing and keeping the occupants warm. Further, a secondary option are oil-filled electric heaters. They emit a mild radiant heat, are essentially noise-free and present little fire hazards. Catalytic safety heaters too, which run on propane rather than electricity, offer radiant heat and operate safely below the combustion level of flammable materials. Also, finding out how to effectively maintain power when winter camping is also pertinent to enjoying cold winter camping.

3. Sealing Windows, Vents & Skylights

How to find and prevent leaks in your RV is always important anytime of the year. But during winter it’s essential to keep yourself and your plumbing system warm by keeping the warm air in. So, while leaks need to be detected (and fixed), you also need to increase insulation for winter camping. Windows, roof vents and skylights are good places to start. The majority of RV windows are single-pane and many don’t seal well. One option is to install storm windows (if offered by the manufacturer). Another

solution is to insert heat shrink film on the insides of the windows. This is a clear film that you cut to size, stretch over your windows and then heat shrink with a hair dryer. It’s available at most home improvement stores. Roof vents and skylights are the next places to insulate. Most RV accessory stores sell RV vent cushions, which fit into standard roof vents. They can simply push up in place. For larger openings like skylights, vent cushions can be custom made to fit precise sizes.

4. Ensure a Fresh Water Supply

Winter camping problems also extend to keeping a supply of fresh water. If you hook up to the campgrounds water spigot, you may freeze your hose. To offset this, utilize an electrically-heated RV hose, which is basically a hose with built-in heat tape. Another option is to leave a faucet dripping as moving water doesn’t easily freeze. If you do this, have your gray tank open or a significant gray tank capacity. Or, fill your fresh water tank and utilize your water pump. When your fresh water tank runs dry, refill it with the campground spigot. Also, drain or store the water hose somewhere warm between tank fillings.

5. Getting Your Fridge to Run Properly

Who would think keeping food cold would be a problem when winter camping. Two problems can possibly crop up. The first is the mixture of chemicals and fluids in the refrigerator`s cooling unit can start turning into a gel below 20° F. This slows down the recirculating and cooling process. Another potential problem is the refrigerator thermostat sensor may sense cold air coming through the exterior refrigerator vents, rather than the cold air in the food box. This may cause the refrigerator to cycle-off as it’s cold enough in the food box when it reality isn’t.

So, to avoid these winter camping problems, block the first two or three top vent slots of the exterior refrigerator access door. This will keep cold air from the back of the refrigerator. Don’t forget to remove the obstructions after your campout. For your refrigerator’s thermostat sensor, use a non flammable material in the event it might come lose and contact the refrigerator burner or electric heating element.

Once you realize these issues and start enjoying yourself, you’ll soon find out why RVing in winter can offer great experiences.