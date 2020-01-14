14 Reasons Why I Would Rather Boondock

40 SHARES 307 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

If you have been reading this blog over the years you know that I camp in the boondocks often. When I was young I thought boondocking was just for those that were RVing on a limited budget and needed to save a buck or two. As my wife and I have RVed over the years, we found the boondocks have become our preferred place to camp. Here are 14 reasons why:

1. We don’t have to deal with the inconvenience of making reservations and adhering to a rigid travel schedule that comes with them.

2. A boondocking camp spot is typically closer to the activities and places we want to see, as many of the things we enjoy are located on public land.

3. The price is right!

4. We can arrive and leave when we want as there are no check-in or check-out times.

5. We don’t have to deal with other campers who think the rules don’t apply to them as you will often find in a campground.

6. We can orient our RV however we like in the boondocks to take advantage of the wind, sun, or the view, unlike a campground with a predefined space to park in.

7. We don’t look out the window at the neighbor’s slide-out, as our RV neighbors in the boondocks (if we have any) are hundreds of yards away.

8. We are parked in natural surroundings.

9. We don’t have to deal with other RVers roaming or barking dogs.

10. There are no street lights or lights from other RVs to disturb the night sky or our sleep.

11. We are never awakened early in the morning by a garbage truck emptying the campground dumpster.

12. If we choose to travel with others, they can camp with us not five campsites away.

13. The views from our campsite aren’t cluttered up with buildings, other RVs, or manmade obstructions.

14. While we no longer have a dog, the boondocks are much more dog-friendly than any RV park or campground.

Enjoying the carefree RV lifestyle in the boondocks, just another adventure in RVing!

