More than Tables and Toilets: RV Rest Areas Shine in “The Last Stop”

If you’ve traveled by RV in the last decade, you know that RV rest areas are disappearing. These permanently shuttered pit stops dot America’s highway system, never again to serve as gathering spots for road-weary travelers. But a few of these concrete sentinels continue standing tall as symbols of another time in America. A new photo book called “The Last Stop” shares their stories and preserves their legacy before they disappear altogether.

Offbeat RV Rest Areas Explained in “The Last Stop”

As RVers we have all the conveniences of home when we roam. But even the most hard-driving of us need an occasional pause from the two-lane blacktop. Oftentimes when we find ourselves a hundred miles of nowhere and in desperate need of a bathroom stop, a highway rest stop suddenly appears on the horizon. When the RV rest stop architecture can be seen from a mile away, pulling over for a few minutes isn’t a hassle – it’s irresistible.

If you’ve ever noticed the covered wagon picnic shelters near White Sands National Monument, or the Texas picnic shelters along I-10 that resemble giant covered wagons, you’ll love this stunning new photo book. “The Last Stop: Vanishing Rest Stops of the American Roadside” is the culmination of a seven-year project by California photographer Ryann Ford. Each page spotlights the most offbeat, stunning and unforgettable RV rest areas of the American West built during the 1950s and ’60s.

From oil well structures built on the roofs of rest area bathrooms to picnic shelters shaded by giant metal teepees, we all know how easy it is to pull over and stay a while at these funky RV rest areas. As we look around, we can get acquainted with the biggest symbols of wherever it is that we happen to find ourselves. That’s when we find ourselves wondering: did rest area architects have a bigger purpose in mind besides bathroom breaks? Apparently, they did.

The Story Behind Those Funky RV Rest Areas

“Regionalism is one of the most distinct and historically significant embodiments of the rest area program. It reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s and can be seen most powerfully in the Midwestern and Southwestern states. This design movement was a kind of regional branding that sought to define “local.” In the West, regional design met the grandeur of the landscape and acted as a powerful tool for communicating a sense of place.” – A Brief History of Rest Stops, by Joanna M. Dowling in “The Last Stop.”

The Last Stop is much more than a coffee table book with gorgeous photos. It’s so notable that the September 2016 issue of Oprah Magazine gave Ford’s work a thumbs up, saying the book “just might make you nostalgic for family road trips.” In stunning pictures and fascinating narrative, The Last Stop tells why so many RV rest areas look the way they do – and why they’re disappearing before our eyes.

Every day more mundane gas stations and look-alike fast food restaurants appear along American highways. And every year, more of these old iconic rest stops will disappear. It won’t be long before they go the way of Route 66 and other icons of mid-20th century American road trips.

The complimentary review copy Ms. Ford sent to RV Life made one thing clear: you need to get this book now. Learn why this small slice of road trip history matters, before it’s too late to enjoy these pit stops on your next adventure.

Ryann Ford is currently offering a special promo just for RV Life readers. Use the code “RVLife” when you purchase The Last Stop online and save 15% off.