RVers Debate Ten Year Rule at RV Parks

Many RVs built more than a decade ago are still going strong. As vintage RV appreciation grows, many RVers ask, “what exactly is a vintage RV?” Is an older RV like a fine wine that gets better with age or is it just old? RV owners with older rigs may confront this debate head-on when reserving a spot at RV parks that enforce the Ten Year Rule. (Main Story Photo Courtesy of iRV2.com)
The Ten Year Rule at RV Parks
“The Ten Year Rule” is a code that’s enforced at many upscale RV parks around the country. The rule implies that RVs older than 10 years are too weathered and worn and should be prohibited. The rule is often enforced regardless of how pristine the RV actually is. Not surprisingly, the “vintage versus old” RV debate is the subject of many lively internet discussions. Last week RVers on Facebook shared their thoughts about the 10 year rule at RV parks in places like Florida’s Williston Crossings RV Resort.
“I believe as long as any RV is well maintained and doesn’t look like it’s ready for the dump, it should be welcome anywhere,” says full-time RVer Mindy Smith. “The 10 year rule is rude and prejudice,” she added.
Although the majority of vintage RV owners shared her point-of-view, full-time RVer and workamper Sam McClyde says he agrees with a business owner’s decision to enforce the 10 year rule.
“The campgrounds that I have worked at that have the ten year rule did not have that rule to discriminate against those with older RV’s. It is the easiest and best way to keep old broken RV’s from becoming permanent residents,” explained McClyde.
Business owners who enforce the rule will make exceptions. If an owner calls ahead and shares photos of their RV, the rule might be waived.
When asked if he feels like his vintage RV puts him at a disadvantage when locating RV parks, full-time RVer Kevin Strong disagrees. He defends his vintage RV with gusto. “(I’m) not afraid to take the OL 1989 anywhere! She’s a CLASSIC in my opinion.” However other RVers aren’t quite as confident that RV parks with the 10 year rule will appreciate their well-loved RV. “I’d say we’re approaching vintage, but not like vintage muscle car, more like vintage Cabbage Patch dolls,” says Amanda Baker.
In the antique car world, experts concur that the 20-year mark is what sets a vintage model apart from other vehicles. When something is vintage, it’s generally considered more valuable than ever. IRV2 member Bowtie621 added clarity to the definition by saying, “A dumpy, scary motor home or rolling wreck and a restored motor home are two different things. The production years may be the same but the vehicles are very different.”
The photo of his 33-year old restored Minnnie Winnie (right) is a perfect example. RVer Kevin Horn further explained this distinction between vintage and old RVs by sharing that “Vintage, like fine wine, has body, character and life . Old connotes unkempt and possibly at the end of its life cycle.”
RVers who want to try workamping may be surprised to find the rule can apply to them as well. Park owners often state what kinds of RVs they want their workampers to have. This scenario leads many to wonder. Is it smart to exclude workampers because of the age of their rig?
Vintage RV appreciation is on the rise. As more RVers join communities like the iRV2 Vintage RV Owners Group, more owners of older RVs will confront the rule. In the meantime, it is possible that park owners may find that it’s time consuming to evaluate RVs on a case-by-case basis and drop it altogether. Only time will tell.
See more comments:
Comments
JT says
Very simple to this situation, LIE! Providing your RV is well maintained and looks good, your RV will always be 9 years old. Unless someone actually looks at the DATA Plate (which they won’t) who’s to say your RV isn’t always 9 years old.
So you lie, as far as I’m concerned, who cares.
What is more wrong is the RV parks that charge extra for 50 amp service. Unless you are staying longer than a week and you are probably already paying a high fee to stay at this park, they should not be charging extra for 50 amp service. These are RV parks that I avoid!
MKNICKEL says
Don’t lie. It’s not nice. Vote-with your wallet and pen, or keyboard. Write a review. I’d rather learn about these places and avoid them. Besides, I’ve seen newer RVs that look much worse than my well cared for and maintained 26 year old Toyota Dolphin. I guess I’d be disqualified anyway with a Toyota. Not much status there in the first place.
Rick Kirkpatrick says
No status?? It still is going How many Ford, Chevy, Dodge ? of that vintage are still working?
Susan Turk says
Ive been working on restoring my 1981 Dodge/Fleetwod Sportsman Olympic Edition RV with a 440 Wedge for more than 2 years now. I love her but still havent taken her anywhere. I want to live in it but I’m terrified of the 10 year rule. She’s clean on the outside but definately needs a coat of paint, caulking and sealing too. I’ve got a fresh water leak too, either the tank needs repair or it’s in the lines. Not sure yet. She’s all original as far as I know (less engine repairs/parts. I’ve only had mechanical work completed thus far and all at Precision Auto on State Street in South Salt Lake. I never want to let her go but sheesh!
Cherokeeaz says
I agree vote with your wallet and don’t stay there. I also have a problem with parks that charge your for 50 amp, your tow car and atv. There is a park here in Westcliffe, Co that does this and they nickle and dime you, because they think they can with the Good Sam claim. Plus the owners fight with each other and you can hear them screaming at each other all the time. We didn’t stay there and will never stay there.
Bob Montgomery says
Vote with your wallet and don’t stay there? I guess I missed something. They won’t let you stay there.
Cheryl says
We lie too. We have a 2003 Arctic Fox 5th wheel in perfect condition inside and out. We work hard to make sure its something we are proud of.
If I was the owner of a park, I’d walk outside to see each unit as a “safety Inspection” and ask questions. If the unit is in poor condition, then refuse entry on the basis of condition. We’ve seen some pretty new units that have been “rode hard and put up wet” that look horrible and are less than 10 years old.
Ken says
Im may we towed a 1976 Trailer to the Alaska border and back and never used a powered site., these RVs of ours have it big batterys,power plants, . why pay $50 for some power. we can fiill water and dump gray at any town with a RV station..Now we have a diesal pusher thats 24 yrs old. not going to give those fancy RV parks the satisfaction of saying we cant stay there. Hey, the guys with the half million dollar RVs stay at Wal Mart !
Michael Grandy says
So in the back of your mind is a feeling of envy or what, about those who bought a newer RV that is more expensive than yours? I don’t envy you for your camping choices, but I do respect them. I think, though, it’s presumptive of you to believe that everyone who owns a high end RV doesn’t want you around, so therefore you feel the need to criticize them. Please; people who choose to live the RV life do it for a variety of reasons and spend their money based on their desire to be comfortable. If there are people out there who ARE more concerned about their social status than they are about just having all the comforts of home at hand, then I can only feel sorry for them.
Kurt Berlett says
I actually don’t care if a company doesn’t want my business for any reason I am ok with that. We have met great people in all types of parks and lots and have been to some very nice RV parks that sell to anyone.. If a park is Class A only or 10 years or newer that’s their choice and they invested in their business so they can run it as they please. Happy Travels to all.
Grrly Girl says
What about the trend toward making a new RV look vintage?
Must be they have stock in some RV manufacturer.
JB says
I like what JT says. I’m the second owner of a 2009 Bounder (mechanically a 2008, but sold so late in the model year that they apparently decided to call it a 2009, and that’s what both the data sheet and the title say, but the manual correctly states that it’s a 2008. Chassis is a 2007 Ford) and it’s in great shape. Since it will be 10 years old in either two or three years, depending on how you count it. Since I’m in my mid-fifties and unlikely to have another motorhome between now and retirement (and maybe not after), it’s likely to stay 9 years old for years to come 🙂
OTOH, I’m not entirely sure I want to stay in parks that have a 10-year rule anyway, so it may never become an issue.
JT says
Hey JB,
Thanks for the reply. We just got a new 2016 Fifth Wheel and with the cost and up keep, we won’t be buying another one. The RV is always covered in our shed and we keep the outside clean and waxed. I like to look good going down the road and watch peoples heads turn when we pull into an RV Park.
Like I said, if asked my RV will always be 9 years old.
Just found out yesterday when I went to have oil changed in my 2013 Ram 3500 that the engine in the truck was actually a 2012 Cummins. Couldn’t find a fuel filter that would fit, so decided to go back a year and found the correct fuel filter. There is no mention in any of my user manuals that the truck has a 2012 Engine in it. Amazing!
BDN says
BTW, thanks for the article and look forward to more.
BDN says
You know what? Dont lie; boycott places like this park. Proud to park my ’04 rig anywhere else. I’ve yet to meet an RV’er that didnt take care of their rig regardless of age. Love talking to GMC enthusiasts and the like about their set up, meeting new people is what makes RV’ng interesting and fun.
Patti Panuccio says
My only beef with this rule is when the don’t advertise the rule. Just like motels that don’t advertise that they charge more for a pet than a child.
As an independent business owner, I defend the right to do with my business as I wish, and respect that in others but my policies are upfront and if you don’t like it go elsewhere. To pull after a hard day’s drive to be told your rig is to old with no other advance warning is just wrong.
Put it out there in BIG letters and don’t be afraid of it.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Agree with you totally, Patti! Thanks for the feedback.
David A Darnall says
Well said.
Ken says
i agree. on our trip to Alaska in june we checked into a mice motel.told them we had 2 small kennel dogs.$40 extra.. we didnt stay,
RLW says
I have stayed in a park that has this rule. It did not apply to me until now. My trailer turned 10 this year. I do not agree with a blanket rule of this nature but I do understand the idea behind it. My suggestion to parks is not state the rule in years but design a different rule like: RVs with an exterior in obvious disrepair or not maintained as original well-maintained condition or rigs that are home made, etc. are not permitted- something like that. Basically it is about condition more than anything so that is what should be addressed. Years is a non disputable factor however, well maintained can be too. Also, the type/length of stay should determine more exacting standards. A week or a few days versus 6 months is a different scenario and well maintained can be discussed in depth.
Scottwj says
A blanket rule is less arbitrary than being subject to judgment by different individuals at check in. A blanket rule , while discriminating against quality older units, is more easily understood when miles away making plans.
Scooter says
I had a 15 year old MH and when I was Asked the age of the rig I always replied the year before the reservation was made body asked when I checked in. I wouldn’t want to spend my vacation beside Lucy and Ricky Racado with laundry lines and junked surrounding material
R@HSR says
People with brand new RV’s sprawl out all of their crap and make camp sites horrible to be around. That has nothing to do with the age of the RVs.
BobGurney says
I once stayed a few months at a high $$ RV resort in AZ when my motorhome was only 2 years old and was told when I made my reservation that my unit was subject to inspection and acceptance upon arrival. I passed inspection as I expected, but didn’t like the attitude of the park. They catered to ultra high dollar rigs and looked down at my mere $100,000+ motorhome as second class.
JT says
That high end RV resort wouldn”t have been Voyager RV in Tucson would it?
R@HSR says
When making reservations I’ve been declined a spot because I have a Class-C and not a Class-A or “Super C”. Some of the higher dollar ones are just really narrowing down their desired demographic. I don’t fault them for it honestly but it is really annoying. My Class-C was as much if not more than some of the silly small Class-A’s they do let in, but it’s about appearances and perceptions, not actual value or cost.
Jeff Kirk says
Our RV is a 1985 model and I have no problem with POSTED 10 year rules. Because of the age of our RV I always check to make sure that there is no age rule when I make a reservation. However after a long day we pulled into Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley CA and the camp host checking us in stated he would not honor our reservation because they had 10 year rule. After he got a copy of there policy and no where in it was a ten year rule he finally agreed to let us stay. Funny thing was one of there policy’s was no RV was to be allowed to stay if ANY door was missing yet he checked in a RV missing compartment doors.
Phil Griffin says
Not sure as an RV Park owner if I am supposed to be commenting on this, but if permissible I would like to give my opinion of the “10 year rule”.
IMHO this rule was probably set up for a couple of reasons:
1. Owners of somewhat exclusive parks wanted to have only nice, late model rigs in their park.
2. Absentee owners wanted a simple rule for their managers and/or employees to follow. Rather than
question the potential customer about their RV condition and make a judgment call, they simply said
“nope, if it’s more than 10 years you can’t enter our park”.
Have owned my RV park for 20 years and always stressed to my personnel handling reservations, “it’s the condition of the RV, not the age”. We have a minimum conditions list (no window units; rooftop a/c must be
working, all windows and doors in place, etc.,), but we don’t even question the age.
Would sure hate to be following the 10 year rule and turn down a 1973 Airstream some guy had invested a cool $30 or $40 thousand into restoring to like-new condition.
Steve Fennell says
Thanks for your insight Phil.
RB says
Question for park owner Phil Griffin who stated: “We have a minimum conditions list (no window units, ,,,)” – My 2014.5 Thor Outlaw toy hauler came from the manufacture with a window unit in the garage area, does this mean that I would not be welcome at your park?
R@HSR says
Not the park owner, and hopefully he’ll speak up here… but my GF’s ‘Office’ (2016 Summerland) which I pull behind my Class-C came with a window unit mounted in the wall. We’ve never gotten problems for it because it has nice trim around it and was obviously very specifically designed to be there. If yours doesn’t look like a home-done hacksaw and duct-tape job, I wouldn’t think it would stand out that much and be an issue.
R@HSR says
THIS is how parks should do it. I get the blanket rule, and you’re staff can easily parse that as people come in, or lean on it if they need to with certain customers… but it’s down to the attitude and appearance. You might have the best tenants ever right at your gate but pass them up because of a model year technicality if you don’t have flexibility. Likewise, you could end up with a lot of shiny new RV’s and the worst people possible, causing bad reviews and lowering business. Nice to have a steadfast black and white rule, but important to have flexibility either way.
LHS says
As for the window airs… this summer has been really hot, it is amazing how many NEW (much younger than 10yo) RV’s were sporting window airs shoved into windows and bays. The rooftop airs could not keep up with the triple digits.
Personally I try to avoid the parks that have the stupid rules like 10yo or RVIA required. I have a self converted school bus. And I have higher standards than the RVIA. I can usually find another place to stay. But then I have a different criteria. You see, I am one of those scuzzy “working” Rvers. I have not won the lottery yet. Even if I did, I would still live in my 1986 bus because it suits me. And I still would not want to live in the parks who could not take my bus. I vote with my $$ as to where I stay. And not all us “working” Rvers are trashy. I have had more stolen from me by the occupants of upscale RVs than the “riff raff” that the occupants of the “worker”, “permanent”, “semi-permanent”, “older” RVs have (used to have a food cart where we had drinks stolen overnight… actually seen with own eyes).
The funny thing is I have seen posts about parks that had the 10yo rule take vintage rallies for people who they would turn away at other times. Hypocrisy? Yep. The rallies should avoid those parks.
wil says
this is also not unlike many municipalities and counties where no Mobile Homes over 10 years old are allowed to be moved in, and even those that are less than 10 years old must be setup on at least a 1 acre plot of land, and cannot run perpendicular to the roadway…
some keep up their homes in fine fashion no matter what the age, and some don’t really care what their home looks like to others… I agree with rules, and the age rule seems to be a fit for some parks, but also good judgement is just as fine of a ‘rule’, though it’s subjective nature could pose problems for staff. the nature of rv parks and campgrounds, and resorts, is always going to bring some degree of ‘comparison’ of my rig to yours mentality. I would think that what most of us would readily agree with is that we would hope that our neighbors are kind, considerate, and quite – regardless of what their rig, coach, motorhome, travel trailer, or camper actually look like.
Elly W. says
Easiest way to deal with this is simply avoid any park with a ten year rule. My fifth wheel is a 2006 my Ram a 2003. So far I have not had a problem. If, in the future, I do run into a snag, I will simply avoid that park forever. Past experience has proven that RVers with older equipment can be fine people and some with the half million dollar rigs can be total slobs. Money does not necessarily make you fun to be with!! Just my opinion.
DoggyDaddy says
IMHO, It doesn’t matter if your RV is 5 or 50 years old, If it looks like crap I don’t want it parked next to me.
The suns UV rays eats decals, salt air and road salt causes rust. I’ve seen new RVs with unrepaired body damage.
Decals can be removed and replaced, or painted to increase resale value and make the RV look young.
Nobody wants to be parked next to hillbilly rigs and junker RVs held together with rope, straps, duct tape, tarps and exposed plywood or have one parked in front of their stick house.
I have seen RV parks allow rigs over ten years old as long as they have no damage and look vintage (well maintained).
JlShelton says
Let’s face it, most of the RV parks that impose a ten year rule are privately owned and they can do whatever they want to. They will never get my business and I doubt they even care. We recently saw a RV park that did not allow tow trailers…go figure
What bothers me is some state parks are looking to implement this rule and I think they are making a huge mistake. Not everyone wants to trade up to a new RV after spending years getting what you own “just right” by fixing the terrible quality of some RV manufacturing.
Oh well time to boondock.
Michael Grandy says
Besides which, State and National Parks are supported by tax dollars, so that means you and me, we are paying for these parks! They have no right adopting such a rule!
Michael Grandy says
I’ve only owned my present RV for 5 years (I’ve had one previous RV which I traded on my current one after six years), and because I’m not retired yet have only put 5,200 miles on my 2011 Fleetwood Expedition. In all my travels to date, however short those trips might have been, I have yet to see some “hillbilly rig” or “junker RVs held together with rope, straps, duct tape, tarps and explosed plywood”. The parks I generally stay at are affiliated with Coast to Coast, Passport America, Camp Club USA, and a couple others. I have seen million dollar plus rigs down to $75K rigs in those places, and I just can’t envision a scenario like many of you have described. The fellow RV’ers I’ve encountered are friendly, responsible, and take good care of their rigs and their accouterments. I find many of the comments to be insensitive, somewhat elitist, and occasionally downright insulting. I’ve never been to a park yet that had a 10 year rule; all the parks I’ve visited seem to draw a well behaved and responsible crowd of RVers. Guess I’ve led a sheltered RV life so far, huh.
R@HSR says
Resorts that are affiliated with larger networks like you mention, tend to have standard levels they maintain. Even if it’s not specifically mentioned, there will be fine print somewhere they can fall back on to deny entry or longer stays. Sometimes they just “get full” and can’t extend a spot to a rig that doesn’t fit, causing it to have to move on. Smaller private parks that are not affiliated will have more of the rigs people are describing. If you ever stop at a spot that isn’t really close to a large tourist metro area, you’ll most likely fine ‘workers’ camped there seasonally or for months on end, and those will tend to get run down more as well – it’s a place to sleep between shifts closer to the work site, not a vacation spot. When you get some more miles and states under your tires you’ll come across some 😉 if you stay to the big network camp resort sites, you’ll minimize your exposure for sure.
ROBERT HOUSE says
I agree Michael. I love the camping because of the friendly people and the exchange of ideas of how to make your unit better and the tips of how to DO things better. All the RV’s I’ve seen are always in good repair regardless of age.
I understand the 10 year rule, but if it were me as manager, if it was a ”hillbilly” unit I’d just say sorry.
SirRandolph says
If a person of authority is not making new or changing old rules, in the eyes of many they are not doing their job. Any organization with rules prohibiting us in some way from doing business with them has done us a big favor because they do not deserve our business anyway,
We just bought a VERY NICE 2005 38′ motor home with 8,000 miles so with the 10 year old rule we are already out of the club. We appreciate people that appreciate our business so I can feel good about spending my money with them…
mak says
On the surface this rule seems wrong and it gets peoples hair up. But look at it from the park and from the RV ers side. I for one (sorry if I offend you…ha, not really)…do not want a 1946, purple school bus with four dogs and hippies smoking dope and singing cum-by-ya every night…..ok, so maybe that’s an exaggeration…..but you get my drift. Oh, just so you know, I am not some rich prude without a sense of adventure. I have seen very nicely done older school buses and many more vintage coaches that folks have put many hours and dollars into. Our coach is a well maintained 2002 that has never been turned down and will forever be nine years old if questioned. So with all that said, it is my opinion that the rule is to give the park the option of turning down a rental. So when the above mentioned hippy bus calls and says they have a 2015, 45′ Essex and show up with what they have, they can be turned away by “YEAR” rather than having the hassle of other conditions. My two cents…..err, maybe twenty five cents.
R@HSR says
I think the major issue is that they should just state “at discretion of park staff” instead of a hard fast year limit. I’ve you put $75k into a 1950’s school buss and have it in ‘car show’ quality cleanliness… a year written on paper shouldn’t cause you to be turned away. Similarly, if you drive up in a 3 year old Class-A that’s dented and worn to hell because you don’t care about it’s upkeep and just hammer it to death because you’ll trade it in after a few years… a park should be able to tell you “no thanks”.
Rowdymoose says
“Ugly is in the eye of the beholder!” I would sure hate to see the fireworks when a very very tired RV owner is turned away by a park staff member who doesn’t dig his rig. I guess odds would be in the RV owners favor if he came at night when it’s too dark to be discriminate. My ’03 looks beautiful when clean and not so nice after a long day of driving thru dust, dirt and insects. Agreed?
Larry says
If “four dogs and hippies smoking dope and singing cum-by-ya every night” is the problem, ban pets, dope smoking and singing every night. Somebody with a brand new rig could have even more dogs, do even more drugs, and sing and yell all night long. Ban the behavior, not the age of the rig.
mak says
Yes, a new rig could have that problem also, but more likely not. Unfortunately Larry, once a vehicle is in the park it is another bag of worms to remove them. Being proactive is the route to go…..a lot less hassle.
Rick says
I would never even consider staying in a park with this rule!!!!
But I won’t even stay in “no tent” parks.
That’s just me.
DERSEQUIM says
I talked to a member of a GMC Group, his was a 1974/Pristine Condition, who told me that he had made reservations for several rigs at a WELL KNOWN RV Resort. He went there to finalize the Reservations, a month before the event. When they saw his GMC, he was told that they wouldn’t Host the event if they were a group of OLD RVS!
He went down the road and found another CG that was glad to have them and even located some extra sites at another CG to accommodate the group. They have been going to that same CG for over ten years and had doubled the amount of those attending.
Robert says
So many opinions. Please allow me to comment on just a few.
The resort I’m in does not allow pull behinds and has a 10 year rule.
Our property is zoned by the city for Class A and Super C only. We almost got fined when a city employee saw a 5th wheel in our resort and reported it So, sometimes it’s not the owner’s fault.
As of this writing, we have a 1997 BlueBird in the resort. It looks practically brand new. Last week, a Prevost in near perfect condition almost as old.
Our reservation personnel are required to ask for front, side, and back -RECENT- photos when a rig is over ten years old. (We’ve had people send marketing photos or photos from the day they bought it umpteen years ago .These folks we’d prefer not to have in the park anyway). When we get the pictures we often see that the rigs are in great condition. We call back and set the reservation. If current pictures are not sent upon request then we are reasonably sure the owners know exactly in what condition is their rig.
Lastly, we sell sites here as well as rent them. Lost sales have occurred when we’ve bent the rule, We have heard plenty of comments from prospective buyers about the above mentioned RVs that were allowed in. Why are such rigs here in the first place?
We’re not so insensitive as to refuse someone entry after their having driven many hours to get here. We try our best to help them find another place for the rest of their outing.
In summary, the owners may have very good reasons for their policies. Those reasons may bother or even anger those of us who travel and workamp. But we get to pack up and drive away. They don’t
Thank you.
steve hammill says
As a former ’83 BlueBird owner, this infuriates me. My pristine 2004 truck camper was turned away in May when I was only looking for a place to sleep until morning.
My hope to replace my 83 BB with a 92 SP version is now on the rocks – at least until the dust clears around this snobbery.
All of that said, I won’t pay $$$ to stay in an RV park that looks like a low-class trailer park – so I have some empathy to the business requirements at play.
Jim Wiley says
It should be more of a guideline than a rule. As we age, 10 years seems to happen in the blink of an eye. I’m working on refreshing my now 10 year old class C. I’m doing some serious compounding and waxing, painting or replacing plastic parts, sanding and painting the rear bumper, weatherstripping replacement, dump-valve replacement and roof treatment. Other than the model year and paint scheme, you cannot (hopefully) tell it is older. The problem with class C is the van frontend dates the vehicle. Otherwise it is a shiny box, just like all the rest. Camp On!
Big Ernie says
I truly don’t know how old my RV is. Its a Class C that I bought new. I’ve always stored it in a heated building that I own, So other than weather when I’m on the road, it never has to deal with weather. If I’m asked the year when making a reservation, it magically becomes 9 years old. If they make me prove it, my ‘C’ has wheels. I would hope that they reveal their 10 year rule when I make the reservation. So far, no RV park has asked me how old my money is.
Riverrunner says
So, when I pull in with my newly polished and restored vintage Airstream that I invested thousands to restore, which looks like new or even better, they will kick me out. NO thanks, I do not want to stay there, They do not deserve my business.
John says
We have a nice clean well kept 1996 Newell. Never had a problem staying at any park from Florida to Maine, or from Florida to North Dakota to to Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, Flaming Gorge, Moab Utah, Durango, and back to Florida.
Only heard of it once, so don’t put too much stock into this, it seems far fetched in my experience.
TXiceman says
We used to have a couple of restored silver trailers that were well over the 10 year rule. A couple of times I had to send photos to get a reservation. One well-know and respected RV resort north of Houston would let us in only with a rally. If we came on our own, they would not let us in.
People would come up and knock and ask if we would show them the trailer…it was a beauty and better looking than some of the cheap trailers they had in the park.
On another trailer that turned 10 while we had it, we just adjusted its model year and it was a 9 year old trailer for several years. Few people can tell the year that accurately and as the trailer is nice looking, who cares.
But by the same token, one place in Shreveport had the 10 year rule to keep out the less desirable folks. One morning, there was a really bad looking trailer, Locker doors missing with garbage bags taped over them, trim falling off, windows held together by tape and a broken and flopping antenna. The park owner found them the net morning and as soon as someone showed up, they were told to leave.. Can’t blame him as he had a nice campground and wanted to keep it nice. Oh and we were there in our 18 year old silver trailer…no problem
Jeff Kirk says
In a perfect world deciding if a RV is acceptable after a inspection or at discretion of park staff would be great.
However we are in a very litigious world and sooner or later someone whose RV did not pass inspection or was not approved at the discretion of park staff would file a discrimination lawsuit. That discrimination suite could be based off of age, ethnicity or life style just to name a few. If the owner of the RV park was lucky they could settle out of court for $5000.00 which would be cheaper than fighting it in court.
You might not agree with this but this a fact of life today. The only way that it can be avoided is have a rule that is absolute.
Robert says
I don’t believe one would have any standing in court for a case of discrimination based on the age of an RV.
Jeff Kirk says
“That discrimination suite could be based off of age, ethnicity or life style just to name a few” age in this case would be the age of the person whose RV was turned away not the age of the RV.
R@HSR says
I am absolutely supportive of having the rule on the books for this reason, for sure. I just think the actual enforcement of it should be a bit more flexible in the case of very well kept vintage and classic trailers.
Dale Y says
Hmmm Maybe R.V parks that are over ten years old should be shut down and re-furbished.
Scooter says
I dont profess to be Mr. CAMPER but I agree with what you said. I have stayed at one CG for the past 10 years and told them each year to trim the trees so that the taller MH can clear the branches. Still hasn’t been done, after turning in the gate key to get my $20 bucks back they told me, see you in a few weeks. I answered back. Call me when you trim the trees and I will make a reservation
Havent heard from them yet and I have found a new CG for $5 bucks more, with 6 to 8 vists a year @ $5.00 or $40. Buck is a small price for my DTV antenna set up @ $3K system. On theoption list.
LHS says
Now THAT is a fantastic idea! Many of us have been in campgrounds that needed minor things like a fresh coat of paint or major things like whole new electrical system and septic system. Perhaps the “undesirable” RVers need to start getting a little pickier.
Patrick says
We work at a campground and old or vintage are not an issue. We don’t ask the age. In 8 years of RVing there have only been a few places that ask and they were the more elite, pricey parks.
What is an issue are dirty, unkempt RVs. They are usually a sign of what I call a dirty camper. They care for their site like they care for their unit. Trash, dog pooh, cigarette ends, they just litter at their site. They do not care about or respect the property. It means we spend extra time cleaning up after them and policing them, which in turn translates into higher costs for everyone. It also builds a bias towards these folks. Some parks may just not want the hassle, and thus the age rule. I have to add that some folks with brand new units are also dirty campers…but not so much.
So don’t lie…wash and polish your rv…keep your site tidy…and leave a good impression on your neighbors and the park owners. Maybe then attitudes about age might change.
Steve Fennell says
Thanks for the great insight, Patrick.
Jim Wiley says
BTW… How and where do you clean your RV when on the road for a few weeks. Last week we got through some storms and construction to our next campground. I looked over the RV and it looked like we had been through a coffee storm. Most campgrounds will not let you wash.
R@HSR says
Look for truck stops that have a Blue Beacon truck wash. They will wash your RV for you for about $30-$40 in a matter of minutes. The times I have used it, it’s come out great and fast. They put about 10 guys on it at a time. They usually also give my Jeep a rinse down too since it’s attached.
R@HSR says
http://www.BlueBeacon.com
Michael Grandy says
Excellent suggestion about Blue Beacon; I just recently discovered it and plan on taking my rig to Fredericksburg, VA, this weekend for a total wash and wax (they don’t do roofs, though). Looking forward to it. I drove down to check it out a few weeks ago, and spoke with an RVer in line from Florida, on his way home from a month or so in Maine. He said he makes that trip every year and always stops at Blue Beacon to clean the road dirt off his rig, and he’s never been disappointed! Sounds good to me!
R@HSR says
There are Blue Beacon’s all over the US! I highly recommend them if you’re on a long trip. Glad you had a good experience with them as well.
Michael Grandy says
I actually drove down to talk to the manager about the possibility of franchising, since there’s nothing like Blue Beacon closer to where I live (just outside Washington DC). They don’t franchise, and my contact with their corporate offices was not well received. Oh they were polite, but they just poohpoohed the idea of a facility near DC since they already have one in Fredericksburg, VA. I explained that that facility is about 75 miles away from here, and there are tons of RV owners in my area that would really like to see one up here. No dice; they apparently have their business model all fixed.
R@HSR says
They are mainly for truck drivers, not RVs, so they are on the outer edges of metro areas only, where the truck stops are.
Michael Grandy says
Believe it or not, we actually have “truck stops” in Northern Virginia, too. Imagine that.
Scooter says
I have always had good experiences with Blue Beacon when I can find one. I use the app for them for the locations. I had one bad wash in N Carolina. I can remember which one it was but one the way to the Outer Banks.. I wrote a letter to the headquarters and with my complaint and within in a week I had a letter from the President and a coupon for a free wash at any location. Thye have treated me well in the past. I have used the BB in Niles, Michigan, one out side of Ann Arbor on I94, and the Toledo at the end of I280 right off the Ohio Turnpike. When I make my plans for a trip after the route I thern fill in all the BB and Flying J’s/Pilot along that route. .
Anna Lyon says
The irony here is that the RV dealers push ridiculously long loans on their promo pricing … 12 years! If you are foolish enough to sign on for one of those, you’ll find your rig not welcome long before you’ve even paid for it.
Yes, a poorly kept rig is not attractive but so is a jerk at the reservation desk who can’t evaluate condition without a pedantic checklist. I’d vote with my wallet on that one.
Larry says
An RV is still in my future at this point, but I’d never stay in an RV park with a 10-year rule. Even if I had a new model, I would rest better being in a place where I knew that there were folks who could help me fix anything that broke, or who knew the secrets of keeping an RV looking new, regardless of age. The passing along of that kind of information is vital, if the industry wants to attract new buyers.
Most importantly, a newcomer to the RV world would probably find that kind of rule offensive and not very far from rules that used to say that only people who looked a particular way could buy a house in a certain neighborhood.
I also dislike the notion that RVs and their contents are totally disposable items when they reach the 10-year point. We don’t need more stuff in dumps and landfills.
Carlos says
I agree, I rebuild RVs, I just picked up a 1990 Grandville with 34,000 miles on it, the skin is in poor shape, so is all the furniture and appliances, however, it sold for less than scrap, once I rebuild it, install a newer front nose, and skin, doors & hatches, and a few maintenance access points, new carpets, redesinged cabinets and electrical and plumbing, it will look like a Millionaires RV.
nrkmann says
I have an 08 28′ trailer model that is still manufactured. The differences are minor, darker wood – ignition stove – flat screen TV – etc., Otherwise the interior and the exterior are indistinguishable. Makes me agree with the standard being condition.
Jim Wiley says
Thanks for all the feedback. I think the real issue here is knowing which campgrounds have the 10 year rule and how stricktly it is inforced. The REAL PAIN is getting to the campground, after a long tiring day, and being turned away. I have not seen the 10 year rule show up on any of the campground ratings sites but maybe it should be an item on the list.
Another middle-ground would be if campgrounds with the 10 year rule would allow an evaluation night for the first night. This way you could get some sleep before moving on to friendlier destinations.
I am just a 10 years and 2 months on my RV so I have not experienced any of these issues…. Yet. If I do, I will move on and report it as best I can. FIDO (Forget It and Drive On)
Frankly I worry more about the older campgrounds with many folks living there full time. The ‘aged” RVs and debris fields around them worry me that sex offenders and worse are living there under assumed names. Just thought I would throw that in so you will have something else to worry about 😉
See Y’all down the road…
Michael Grandy says
As if there’s not enough to worry about already when you’re on the road, you have to go and throw in the spectre of sex offenders. Nice. We’ve let our grandson (8) pretty much have free reign; now I’m not so sure!
Jim Wiley says
Sorry! Offenders must register their home address and whereabouts so probably not the case. Trust but verify.
Bob Zornes says
That law is broken about as frequently as speeding. Make all the laws you want but that doesn’t get people to abide by them.
Andy says
Any year should be allowed to enter, as long as it’s in good condition.
Jet Tillman says
We have a vintage 1962 Air Stream we have never been turned away from any camp ground .
Our “Tin Tipi” has been a draw as many knock on the door asking about it as it is in great shape.
lets see what the snob mobiles look like in 54 years
Ron Davis says
My Newmar that is 11 years old is valued at 120,000 it is a 2005 4320 with almost 30000 miles and hard to tell that is not a current year model. All new LED lighting, latest TVs and Sound, Carpet, leather, etc . I have noted that some Prevost units that are 20 years old fetch $500,000 or more. IMHO I would recommend a different method for determining disqualification.
BooDaddy says
We lost a great buy on an RV lot in NC last week because the rules has a ” no older than 10 years ” rule! Our 2001 Coachman Santara 3602 is has 28,000 miles on it and looks like it’s 7 or 8 years old on the outside….. Prestone on the inside! We were very disappointed because we loved the lot and it was a great buy! Stupid rule!!!! BooDaddy in SC
Carolyn says
We have a 1992 American Eagle and I have not been turned down anywhere because of age. I had an owner
ask me the year at one campground in Florida and was holding my breath. All he said is that motorhome sure
looks good to be that old.
Tony B. says
I’m a currently %40 disabled Airforce Vet. I live full time in my 1993 Starcraft RoadRunner class A 36ft MH (bet you’ve never seen one before). I live on just my disability pmt thanks to bad local economy and physical limitations. I take pride in everything mechanical being in top shape, replaced all lighting with LEDs, replaced all rusted door piano hinges with stainless, etc. Still working on exterior as MY body will allow, it needs a paint job but dont have access to a barn or shop to get it done myself and cannot afford to “just pay someone” to get it done. I keep a clean and organized yard where I have been parked. Guess MY TYPE is not desireable by elitist snobs that either own these parks or those same type p****s that can barely drive their status symbol that comes out of a storage unit out once a year. While my HOME may not have cost 200 to 500k and isnt shiney like a snobs brand new status lounge, it is a great place and I’m an even better person that would break my back to help if you needed it. I do not travel much and if/when i ever do, I will NEVER patronize a snob lot or help a j**k a** that would justify those policies. And, like a horrible animal vet I just used, WILL make the facts known in as many places as i can to make it cost your discriminatory buisness alot more than having “scum like me” me stay a while. And keep your personal predudice about people based on what they drive (like if your rig isnt new you must be a sex offender b.s.), it WILL cost you immensely someday when kharma puts you in that place…
Garry Hibbard says
Boy was I surprised while reading these posts! I thought I was living in America, rules that protect the actions of one person infringing on the rights of another are fine; but rules about looks, color, age, type, and rules that try to prejudge if you might be a hippy or a hillbilly seem totally out of place to me. Comes across like the KKK trying to make rules that only the “right kind of people” can vote in their state.
I guess I would rather park next to that dope smoking hippy, than next to that wealthy couple on their 2nd bottle of wine still fighting about who gets to fire the housekeeper when they get home as their poodles continue to bark well into the night. See (class-typing) can represent many views.
I am lucky enough to be paying on a Class A 2016 Thor motorhome, but spent many happy years at the wheel of 1973 Dodge Travco and was never turned down at any campground and have always tried to be a good neighbor.
Garry H
Michael Grandy says
My, my, what indignity we can encounter over a relatively trivial circumstance. How dare they have rules for their own establishment!! If I that is ME, I want to use their facility, what right do THEY have to deny me my desire? Well, I hate to throw any cold water on your hurt feelings, friend, but anyone who owns a business has a right to provide or deny service to whomever they have a mind to, EXCEPT for reasons of race, religion, color, or sexual orientation……at least that’s the theory. But to deny someone access because of the make, model, color, year of an RV? Get over it, dude! If you don’t like the rules, go somewhere else.
Garry Hibbard says
I see your point and agree that hey have their rights, it was just my opinion that it’s poor business and no way to be a good citizen. It is just that a small majority of business owners forget that when they open to the public, it means the public and while they may own their business it was tax dollars from the public that built the roads, provide water, electricity and police and fire protection and other services..
The point that proves my position is I have yet to see one campground that has put up a sign or placed a 10 year rule notice in their advertisements, they know that would be bad business and many people would avoid them altogether. .
Michael Grandy says
So your point is that you have yet to encounter this rule? So if you’re an experienced RV traveler, that must mean in the geographical area within which you travel, there may not be any establishments that have this rule. I’ve never encountered it either, but then again I usually stay at camps that honor Passport America, Camp Club USA, Good Sam, and a few other I’m affiliated with. Those are always excellent camps, well kept, efficient and friendly staffs, etc., largely because if they falter, they will lose their affiliations (e.g., Yogi Bear, whatever). Keep on travelin’ and hope you avoid the “rule.”
Dusty says
Well it is their park and they can make the rules, there are several of them on the gulf coast of Texas, my MH is 4 years old but it is my option to not stay at those kinds of parks so I don’t
Jim Wiley says
The problem is identifying which parks have and enforce this rule. When I make a reservation I expect to arrive and stay; not be turned away. Rhymetime!
Should we create a blacklist of RV parks?
I agree with Dusty that the parks have the right to turn older ( I want to say uglier ) rigs away. I just want to know which parks are doing so before arrival.
Thanks all. Good comments.
Michael Grandy says
I like the idea of a blacklist….even though I’ve never personally encountered this rule, it’s not because it might not have been there; I’ve just never thought to ask. Perhaps even on this site a running list of RV Parks that hold to a 10-year rule would get the word out. The pocketbook is most often much more powerful as a way to protest than is complaining in a blog. Knowing where NOT to go, and letting people know why, may have some dramatic effects over time.
Fred Chambers says
I hope not to jinx myself, but I’ve never had this issue come up when booking at a campground, and I’ve camped from coast to coast. . I’ve heard about it on the blogs etc. I camp with a lot of people who have much older units, but they are nice and well kept. Some people like buying older and restoring them to their liking. Not to mention they purchase a unit at a low cost and once it’s restored, they don’t have a payment! But again I’ve never had this issue come up. My coach is an 2005 so I’m over 10 now. We shall see! Happy Camping!
T. Andrew Crevenna says
I’ve heard this, I bought a school bus to convert and it concerned me, they’re really looked down on. I’m buying a 94 Holiday Ramble Imperial and I imagine I will have to deal with it. To me it’s pure snobbery, 10 years, WTH? Some of our coaches were “Top of the line” when they were new, as long as they still look good why should anyone care? Not all of can afford $75,000 to $200,000 rigs. Like others have said, if they want to act like that, vote with our wallets, boycott parks that have that attitude and post the heck out of it. And yes if I have to I will probably lie first if asked, what are they going to say? NO? They would say that anyway if they are asking. So STUPID, STUPID RULE ……………..
Gary Wallet says
I have never heard of such a thing… I think you you all have, including myself replied to someone nightmare!
Happy camper says
I have a 1977 holiday rambler class c Ford econoline. With 460 engine. I have only been turned down once in Galveston tx. Although there were several antique travel,trailers parked there. Came from Washington state to golden Colorado to Phoenix az to Texas to MARYLAND ,now in New jersey. Haven’t really come across any rv age discrimination yet. Although a couple places I called did say nothing older than 1997 or 10years. Most places I just showed up and was let in. I do have a window air also. God has blessed us with good rv parks
Chief1820 says
I guess I am with the bunch that wouldn’t stay at a campground or RV park that had a 10 year rule anyhow. We usually pick from our Passport America book, and are well served where ever we go. If there is no room, we can always find a truck stop or gas station that will allow us to park overnight for no charge. Many even have wifi that we can hook up to.
mike says
We should compile a list of 10 year parks. Then we can all call them and make reservations…but right before completing it (after wasting 10 minutes of their time) we should ask how old the park is. Then we can inform them we have a 10 year rule that we do not accept parks older than 10 years…regardless of how well maintained or restored they may be. Good for the goose, good for the gander.
Oktyabr says
Another poster said “So far no b one has asked how old my money is.” Bravo!
If I make a reservation, any such rule had better be stated DURING that process, not when I roll mY *vintage* 1961 Silver Eagle conversion through the gate. If it’s not, I threaten to summon the demons of online reviews. My money hasn’t been refused yet, in such an instance.
Pilot Camper says
I’m not only a RV’er [Jayco Eagle 31.5RLTS] but a private pilot that owns a plane. You folks think you have a problem with limited choices of RV parks due to 10-year rules? Try limited access to airports due to noise ordinances and airport closures due to people that choose to live near small airports then complain about the noise… America is full of whining babies that only care about appearances and themselves.
It’s simple… take your camping elsewhere, you have choice!. We personally are not members of any club so we do not limit ourselves as such. Yet we will never have enough lifetimes to visit all the RV parks we are able to see in this beautiful country. Find the parks that welcome you and give them your business.
As for paying extra for electricity? Try on landing fees and fuel prices that range from $3.50 to $10.00 per gallon… Do you think for a minute I don’t research where I am flying before I depart? Even when camping in my 5th wheel, I take into account the area average prices, fees and competitive information. For me the area is the destination, not the RV park. Once I am there, I detach and explore. Some parks discourage long-term campers with extra daily charges like electricity up charges and even daily bath house fees. Take all these things into account and find the best bargain for the area and RV ON! (i.e., get over it!)
Don’t like it? Sell your rig and buy a plane. Then you’ll learn quickly just how good you have it.
Michael Grandy says
Only problem with your solution, Pilot Camper, is that it’s much easier to drive an RV than it is to fly a plane, and you don’t need anything other than a driver’s license!