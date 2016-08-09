RVers Debate Ten Year Rule at RV Parks

802 SHARES 9.8k VIEWS Share Tweet

Many RVs built more than a decade ago are still going strong. As vintage RV appreciation grows, many RVers ask, “what exactly is a vintage RV?” Is an older RV like a fine wine that gets better with age or is it just old? RV owners with older rigs may confront this debate head-on when reserving a spot at RV parks that enforce the Ten Year Rule. (Main Story Photo Courtesy of iRV2.com)

The Ten Year Rule at RV Parks

“The Ten Year Rule” is a code that’s enforced at many upscale RV parks around the country. The rule implies that RVs older than 10 years are too weathered and worn and should be prohibited. The rule is often enforced regardless of how pristine the RV actually is. Not surprisingly, the “vintage versus old” RV debate is the subject of many lively internet discussions. Last week RVers on Facebook shared their thoughts about the 10 year rule at RV parks in places like Florida’s Williston Crossings RV Resort.

“I believe as long as any RV is well maintained and doesn’t look like it’s ready for the dump, it should be welcome anywhere,” says full-time RVer Mindy Smith. “The 10 year rule is rude and prejudice,” she added.

Although the majority of vintage RV owners shared her point-of-view, full-time RVer and workamper Sam McClyde says he agrees with a business owner’s decision to enforce the 10 year rule.

“The campgrounds that I have worked at that have the ten year rule did not have that rule to discriminate against those with older RV’s. It is the easiest and best way to keep old broken RV’s from becoming permanent residents,” explained McClyde.

Business owners who enforce the rule will make exceptions. If an owner calls ahead and shares photos of their RV, the rule might be waived.

When asked if he feels like his vintage RV puts him at a disadvantage when locating RV parks, full-time RVer Kevin Strong disagrees. He defends his vintage RV with gusto. “(I’m) not afraid to take the OL 1989 anywhere! She’s a CLASSIC in my opinion.” However other RVers aren’t quite as confident that RV parks with the 10 year rule will appreciate their well-loved RV. “I’d say we’re approaching vintage, but not like vintage muscle car, more like vintage Cabbage Patch dolls,” says Amanda Baker.

In the antique car world, experts concur that the 20-year mark is what sets a vintage model apart from other vehicles. When something is vintage, it’s generally considered more valuable than ever. IRV2 member Bowtie621 added clarity to the definition by saying, “A dumpy, scary motor home or rolling wreck and a restored motor home are two different things. The production years may be the same but the vehicles are very different.”

The photo of his 33-year old restored Minnnie Winnie (right) is a perfect example. RVer Kevin Horn further explained this distinction between vintage and old RVs by sharing that “Vintage, like fine wine, has body, character and life . Old connotes unkempt and possibly at the end of its life cycle.”

RVers who want to try workamping may be surprised to find the rule can apply to them as well. Park owners often state what kinds of RVs they want their workampers to have. This scenario leads many to wonder. Is it smart to exclude workampers because of the age of their rig?

Vintage RV appreciation is on the rise. As more RVers join communities like the iRV2 Vintage RV Owners Group, more owners of older RVs will confront the rule. In the meantime, it is possible that park owners may find that it’s time consuming to evaluate RVs on a case-by-case basis and drop it altogether. Only time will tell.

