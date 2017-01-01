Try the Casino and Golf near The MotorCoach Resort in Arizona

0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet

Heading south for the winter is an endless tradition among RVers with Arizona being one of the more popular destinations for snowbirds. Just in time to host winter visitors, The MotorCoach Resort at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona is a newer RV resort since its opening in September 2016.

Although there are many Arizona snowbird attractions to the south, Chandler is an interesting location on its own. The MotorCoach Resort is ideally located 15 minutes south of Phoenix off Interstate 10 and bills itself as an “exclusive boutique motor coach resort.” Owned by Kelly Woudenberg and her husband Dana, The MotorCoach Resort is set on eight acres and features 32 sites. It can easily accommodate (and limited to) class A, B, C luxury RVs. “Dana and I decided to call it a ‘boutique resort’ because we wanted to differentiate ourselves from larger resorts already in the area,” says Kelly.

The MotorCoach Resort Amenities Include:

Free Wi-Fi

Full hook ups (20/30/50 amp)

Showers/restrooms/laundry facilities

On-site motor coach repair and maintenance

Dog walking area

Mesquite grove for socializing

Extra-long head-in spaces to accommodate rigs up to 70 feet

RV SuperStorage where RVers can buy propane or wash their rig.

Additionally, immediate attractions in the area include the Firebird Motorsports Complex and Wild Horse Pass Resort and Casino.

Play The Whirlwind Golf Club

The Whirlwind Golf Club, approximately three miles from the RV park, is a 36-hole course managed and operated by Troon Golf. The organization has a reputation for managing nothing less than upscale resorts and courses. Consisting of two courses, the Cattail and Devils Claw, both are championship-status designed by Gary Panks Associates of Scottsdale.

For instance, The Cattail provides five sets of tee boxes and stretches 7,218 yards from the tips. Additionally, it plays on mild, desert terrain and a few holes feature natural wetland areas unique to the area. So, golfers will immediately notice and appreciate the Cattail’s wonderfully conditioned fairways, tees, and greens.

Further, the Devils Claw has five sets of tee boxes and the course measures 7,029 yards from the championship tees. In addition to being picturesque, this course features mild elevation changes, rolling terrain, landscaped tee areas and an abundance of sand waste areas.

Like its sister course the Cattail, Devils Claw also features generous landing areas on most fairways. The carries over these desert areas, however, are relatively short in length, but do require precision. Opening in 2000, Devils Claw was the first course at Whirlwind Golf Club. Cattail was added in 2003.

Other club amenities include:

A clubhouse with locker rooms

Changing areas and showers for men and women.

Large pro shop (offering tasteful attire and golf accessories).

The Sivlik Grill – a restaurant and lounge that serves a nice variety of breakfast and lunch items. It also has an outdoor patio with spectacular views of the courses.

Two putting greens – one provides a complimentary grass range and short game area with sand bunker.

Golf and More in Chandler, Arizona

In addition to golf, there are other things to experience in the Chandler area. The Rawhide Western Town and Event Center offers a rotating list of entertainment, as well as historical insight of life during the 1880s. Also, railroad buffs will enjoy the non-profit Arizona Railway Museum. Especially relevant is it`s an ongoing community effort that acquires, restores, preserves, and displays various railway equipment, artifacts, and mementos related to railways of the past and present.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, “The 19th Hole,” which posts every Saturday on rvlife.com. E-mail Rick at rstedman@gmail.com.