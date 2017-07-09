The Most Unusual Reasons for Full-time RVing

1 SHARES 122 VIEWS Share Tweet

Most people hit the road for good because they have a long-standing wish to explore North America by RV. But others jump into it when life throws curveballs. Here are four full-time RVers with the most interesting and unusual reasons for full-time RVing. Maybe their stories will inspire you to give it a try too!

Out of Depression and Into Sunshine, by Andy Potvin

My wife battles an extreme form of depression with a level of social anxiety that’s painful to watch. After years of treatment, and trying every medication available, we learned that there was nothing that would help. This was something that we were just going to have to find a way to live with.

During those years of treatment, though, I noticed that if I took her for a drive and explored someplace new, she would climb out of the abyss and remain in a good place for a few days. When we ran out of new places to explore, the positive effect wore off, so we’d drive further away to find new places.

I realized that to keep this up, we’d need to move every few months, and then it dawned on me—move into a motorhome! We could move whenever, wherever we needed to. We could even chase the sunshine if the weather got cloudy for too long.

It took a year to convince her, and a year to organize our circumstances. We’ve been living in our 38′ Class A for just over two months now, and it seems to be working. With everyday as a new adventure, and the freedom to change that adventure whenever we need to, we’ve been able to tackle the depression, and lessen the anxiety.

Life has become enjoyable again, and much, much more adventurous!

The Electric Gypsy, by Pete Koski

Being an Industrial Electrician needing to super charge my 401Ks, I discovered that I could earn much more money on the road than being local. DW bought into it!

First RV was a 98 bounder, which we loved. Now we are in a 2012 Coachmen Chaparral, which we love. Best part is we travel all over, moving every 2-4 months. On time off we have seen Niagara Falls, Lake Tahoe, Reno, The Pacific Coast Highway and Yosemite.

Very few of these places would we have seen, had it not been for our gypsy lifestyle.

A Full-timing Family on the Fly, by Walter O Bingham

New Job, New Life, by Sue White

I’d been downsizing for two years with an idea to try the tiny home life. I landed a job where I Could work anywhere. The lightbulb clicked, 3 mos later I bought an older Class A 32 ft RV for cash that was perfectly fine but 1998 ugly as sin interior.

Spent three months gutting/renovating, and here I am 6 months later living where I want, in a 2017 interior tin can tiny home, and loving it to pieces!

My large doggos love it, too. A total 180 from this time last year.

Do You Have an Unusual Reason for Full-time RVing?

If so, comment below, we’d love to know more about your story.