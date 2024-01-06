6 Affordable Class A RVs Under $250k in 2024

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Class A RVs are the pinnacle of quality and engineering in the RVing world. If you’re looking for a motorhome that’s large and luxurious, a Class A model will almost always be the go-to. But these vehicles don’t come cheap, especially diesel models. Some sell for close to $1 million, which makes them unattainable to most people. Fortunately, there are also plenty of affordable options (mainly gas-powered models).

Of course, affordable is all relative when it comes to Class A RVs. Even the cheapest models usually cost at least $150,000. But if you’re in the market for a large and high-quality coach that will last for years, the investment can be worthwhile.

Presenting 2024’s Most Affordable Class A RVs That Cost $250,000 or Less.

In the list below, you’ll see a few affordable models from some of the top brands and RV manufacturers. Perhaps one of them will become your new traveling home in 2024.

1. Jayco Alante 29F

Exterior of the 2024 Jayco Alante 29F (Image: Jayco)

Overall Exterior Length: 32 feet, 2 inches

32 feet, 2 inches Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): 18,000 lbs.

18,000 lbs. Sleeping Capacity: Up to 8 people

Up to 8 people Fresh/Grey/Black Water Capacity: 72/40/49 gallons

72/40/49 gallons MSRP: $172,418

Floor plan for the 2024 Jayco Alante 29F (Image: Jayco)

If you’re looking for quality with an affordable price point, Jayco is always a great place to start! The Alante lineup has 3 different floor plans and all of them are some of the most affordable Class A motorhomes on the market. In addition, the 29F floor plan is a bunkhouse model, so there’s plenty of room for the whole family.

Take a tour of the 2024 Jayco Alante

There’s a Queen-sized bed, a pair of bunk beds, a 68-inch jack knife sofa, and a large bunk over the driver’s cab. With all of these options, nobody will have to sleep on the floor! In addition, the Alante 29F has a bathroom with two entrances to make it accessible to everyone who needs it.

The 2024 Jayco Alante 29F living area (Image: Jayco)

The kitchen also has an extendable countertop to create extra space for food prep. Overall, it’s one of the best (and most affordable) Class A RVs on the market today. It sits on a Ford F-53 chassis and features a 7.3L V-8 335 HP engine with 468 ft.-lb. torque. For more information about one of the cheapest class a RVs available, visit the product page at jayco.com

2. Thor Resonate 29G

Thor 2024 Resonate (Image: Thor Motor Coach)

Overall Exterior Length: 30 feet, 9 inches

30 feet, 9 inches Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 18,000 lbs.

18,000 lbs. Sleeping Capacity: Up to 6 people

Up to 6 people Fresh/Grey/Black Water Capacity: 50/40/40 gallons

50/40/40 gallons MSRP: $182,850

As their name might suggest, Thor Motor Coach is a brand that specializes in motorhomes. They have Class A RVs that cover every budget, and there are plenty of great options to explore. The Resonate 29G is a great adventure vehicle for families because it strikes the right balance between comfort and functionality.

Tour the 2024 Thor Resonate

The 29G floor plan is nicely divided into different sections so everyone can enjoy their own space. In the rear, there’s a bedroom that is separated from the rest of the layout. It also has direct access to the bathroom and a washer/dryer prep station.

Resonate 29G Floor Plan (Image: Thor Motor Coach)

Just outside the bedroom is the kitchen! This is fairly spacious for an RV and it has a nice amount of countertop space for storage and meal prep. A living room/dining room fills in the rest of the space. The dream dinette and jack knife sofa (or optional theater seating) are both great places to relax. To cap it all off, there’s a lofted bunk that create some extra sleeping space above the main room. Check out additional details at thormotorcoach.com

3. Forest River FR3 34DS

Forest River FR3 34DS (Image: Forest River)

Overall Exterior Length: 35 feet, 11 inches

35 feet, 11 inches Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 20,500 lbs.

20,500 lbs. Sleeping Capacity: Up to 6 people

Up to 6 people Fresh/Grey/Black Water Capacity: 52/52/52 gallons

52/52/52 gallons MSRP: $194,972

Next up, we have the largest option on the list! Forest River makes all kinds of RVs, and that includes a nice selection of Class A Motorhomes as well. The FR3 lineup is one of the most budget-friendly options, coming in at just below $200,000.

Interior of the Forest River 34DS (Image: Forest River)

The 34DS floor plan also has a special perk: Two bathrooms! RV bathrooms can be cramped, especially when multiple people need to use them. That’s why this layout has a full bath at the rear and a half bath just outside the kitchen. The kitchen in this unit has also been upgraded so you can cook delicious meals on the road. It includes a 12-volt refrigerator (residential style), a hidden pantry, and a countertop with 2 extensions.

Additionally, this RV is equipped with several places to sleep and relax. Families of all sizes can enjoy a comfortable trip in this vehicle. Explore the floor plan in greater detail at forestriverinc.com

4. Holiday Rambler Eclipse 32S

Holiday Rambler Eclipse 32S (Image: Holiday Rambler)

Overall Exterior Length: 33 feet, 6 inches

33 feet, 6 inches Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 22,000 lbs.

22,000 lbs. Sleeping Capacity: Up to 6 people

Up to 6 people Fresh/Grey/Black Water Capacity: 50/74/37 gallons

50/74/37 gallons MSRP: $212,955

Forest River isn’t the only brand that can make a dual-bathroom RV! The Holiday Rambler Eclipse 32S also has space for 2 bathrooms. In fact, both of them are full bathrooms, so the residents of the master bedroom can enjoy some privacy without every passenger barging in to take a shower.

Holiday Rambler Eclipse 32S Floor Plan (Image: Holiday Rambler)

This entire RV also feels quite spacious thanks to the opposing slide-outs. These sections make room for upgraded amenities like a King-sized bed, a large wardrobe, and a booth-style dream dinette. There’s also a good amount of open space in the center so you won’t have to squeeze around corners.

The other vehicles in the Eclipse family are also comfortable and affordable, so feel free to give them a look as well. You can explore the entire catalog and learn more at holidayrambler.com

5. Entegra Vision 29S

Tour the 2024 Entegra Vision

Overall Exterior Length: 31 feet, 4 inches

31 feet, 4 inches Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 18,000 lbs.

18,000 lbs. Sleeping Capacity: Up to 7 people

Up to 7 people Fresh/Grey/Black Water Capacity: 72/40/50 gallons

72/40/50 gallons MSRP: $224,556

Entegra is one of the most popular manufacturers of Class A RVs, and they have options that suit every budget. The 29S is on the smaller side for a Class A model, but it’s still made with the same high-quality materials and luxury amenities that have made this brand so famous.

My wife and I bought a new 23 vision 27a and I would highly recommend it. In the past we had an older 37 foot class a. I find the new v8 to be better than the v10. It is quieter and runs nice. We were first looking at the Jayco 27a but the Entegra has 50 amp with more AC power than the the Jayco. That’s the only difference I see but living in Florida that was important. As with all motor homes you will have the rattles and some noise but the Entegra is an improvement compared to other models that I test drove. On a nice smooth highway it is actually pretty quiet. I usually drive with the music pretty loud and love driving the Entegra. @bobnviv, iRV2 Discussion Forums

A single long slideout expands the interior space and makes everything feel nice and open. There’s plenty of room for a Queen-sized bed, a full bathroom, a kitchen, a sofa, a dinette, and an extra bunk. If you step outside, you’ll also find an exterior kitchen and entertainment center that will make any campsite feel like a luxury getaway.

Entegra Vision 29S floor plan (Image: Entegra Coach)

Although this floor plan can accommodate 7 passengers, it could also work well as a full-time residence for a traveling couple. It has plenty of storage space and lots of room to spread out and relax. If you want to learn about Entegra Vision, visit the product page at entegracoach.com

6. Winnebago Sunstar NPF 29NP

Winnebago Sunstar NPF 29NP (Image: Winnebago)

Overall Exterior Length: 30 feet

30 feet Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 18,000 lbs.

18,000 lbs. Sleeping Capacity: Up to 5 people

Up to 5 people Fresh/Grey/Black Water Capacity: 71/61/40 gallons

71/61/40 gallons MSRP: $229,662

This award-winning entry from Winnebago won the title of “Type A Gas Motorhome of the Year” in 2022 from RV News. The 2024 model follows the same general standards, so you can continue to expect great things from the Sunstar NPF family. As part of the Winnebago and National Park Foundation partnership collaborations, this model is designed features color schemes reminiscent of the great outdoors, and amenities that help you make the most of America’s national parks.

The interior layout of this motorhome is smooth and streamlined. Like the previous model, the 29NP has a single large slideout to create extra interior space. The dinette and sofa can both convert into beds, but they fold up neatly during the day as well.

Tour the Winnebago Sunstar NPF 29P

The Sunstar NPF 29P is one of the best Class A motorhomes for dry camping. It features an upgraded solar energy system with standard 320-amp hour lithium-ion battery, charge controller and 3 solar panels for off-grid boondocking adventures. There’s also plenty of storage so you can pack all your gear for making the most of the national parks. To learn more about this affordable Class A motorhome, visit winnebago.com

