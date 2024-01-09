Visit Good Shepherd RV Park in North Texas

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Good Shepherd RV Park

This highly rated family owned/operated RV Park is a hidden gem tucked away in the North Texas community of Gunter. The larger city of Sherman is just a few miles to the northeast, and Dallas is around 50 miles to the south. Fort Worth is about an hour away. It is close enough to those cities that you can enjoy the attractions of any (or all) of them, but far enough away to allow you to enjoy being in the countryside.

Good Shepherd RV Park and Storage has more than 100 RV sites (some of them covered) situated around trees and ponds. All the campground’s RV sites are large and offer full hook-ups, including 20/30/50-amp electric and Wi-Fi. In addition, there is space at each site to park two vehicles. For guests’ convenience, there are sparkling clean private restroom and shower houses, as well as professional-grade washers and dryers in the laundry facilities. An on-site dog park will allow your four-legged family members to burn off some excess energy. For guests’ convenience, the RV park has a group event center, propane station, covered RV/boat storage, and enclosed mini storage.

You won’t have to travel far from your home base of Good Shepherd RV Park to find fun activities and attractions. North Texas has beautiful scenery and lots of small towns and large cities to explore. Drive just a few minutes and you will be in Gunter or Sherman. Within an hour or so, you will be enjoying the attractions in Dallas or Fort Worth.

Gunter

Gunter has some great attractions to visit. Preston Trail Farms, open all year long, is located along the Shawnee Trail. Kids of all ages will love making some new barnyard friends at the petting zoo. Visit the café and enjoy locally sourced foods and get some souvenirs from the gift shop. Seasonally, you can go on an old-fashioned hayride, visit the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm, or find your way through the hay maze. Stop by Square Cloud Winery and enjoy some of their amazing wines in their tasting room.

Sherman

Head northeast a few miles and visit Sherman. One of the most relaxing places to visit while in town is the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. Regardless of which season you visit, there are plenty of natural beauty. You can watch the birds wading along the shores of Lake Texoma or explore the refuge on one of the five on-site hiking trails.

Enjoy visiting museums? Check out one or all four of the museums in town. The Harber Wildlife Museum has a large collection of big-game animals on display, in addition to numerous African artifacts. Peruse the exhibits of the Ella Fitzgerald, Dance Band and Big Band rooms. You can see thousands of vinyl records, trumpets from legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Doc Severinsen and a stunning mural of Ella Fitzgerald. The Outlaw Trails Museum has exhibits on everything from Civil War weapons, Native American history and historical toys. There is also information about President Teddy Roosevelt’s visit to Sherman. Visit The Sherman Museum to see exhibits on Texoma Veterans (starting with WWI) and learn more about the area’s history.

Dallas

Dallas Skyline at night. Photo via Shutterstock.

Be sure and check out the Dallas Arts District, the country’s largest urban arts district, and visit some spectacular museums (some offering free admission). View galleries in the Bishop Arts District and Deep Ellum’s street art.

There are plenty of places to visit and introduce (or reintroduce) children to nature. The Dallas Zoo (one of the Top-10 zoos in the country) features more than 100 acres housing thousands of animals. Get a close-up view of African species including giraffes, elephants, and lion in the Giants of the Savanna Exhibit. The city is home to two aquariums: The Dallas World Aquarium, which in addition to aquatic life, also has some animals (such as sloths and exotic birds) in conversation projects. The Dallas Children’s Aquarium is divided into six zones. It includes freshwater species found in Texas lakes and streams as well as saltwater varieties. Touch and feed stingrays at Stingray Bay. Take time to explore Discovery Gardens, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, or Trinity Audobon Center.

Sports fan can enjoy watching the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, and the NHL’s Dallas Stars live or in several bars around town. Catch a high-octane race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Looking to play some golf? Check out one of the numerous golf courses or try your hand at TopGolf.

Known for its skyline, complete with LED light shows and the color-changing ball on top of Reunion Tower, the view is particularly stunning at night. For a spectacular view of the city, head to the observation deck of Reunion Tower, the Sky Lobby, the Top o’ Texas Tour (500 feet in height), the Texas Star Ferris Wheel (212 feet high), or the Trinity Overlook.

Fort Worth

Cattle Drive at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

Fort Worth’s long history of cattle ranching has earned it the nickname “Cowtown.” Explore the city’s wild west cowboy history at the Cowtown Coliseum. There is an indoor rodeo held every Friday and Saturday night. Cheer on the cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in rodeo favorites such as bull riding and team roping. The kids can win prizes at the calf and mutton scrambles. In addition, on Saturdays, you can view a reenactment of Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show. Watch trick riding, a singing cowboy and trick roping and shooting.

The Stockyards National Historic District is a great place to experience the American West. Exchange Avenue is filled with historic buildings, saloons, and lots of dining and shopping opportunities. Check out the Fort Worth Herd, which is the only cattle drive that happens twice a day, and the Stockyard Championship Rodeo, which is held every week. Be sure and visit the Stockyards Museum and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. Find your way through the Cattle Pen Maze, which features more than 5,400 square feet of wooden pathways. The pathways are frequently rearranged so it’s a new challenge every visit.

Of course, no trip to Fort Worth is complete without a visit to Billy Bob’s Texas. Covering almost three acres, it is the biggest honkytonk in the world. Watch bull riding every Friday and Saturday night, dance the night away on the giant dance floor, attend a concert by a national artist, or check out one of the bars. You can also enjoy a meal at the restaurant, ride the mechanical bull and the Wall of Fame featuring celebrity hand prints.

