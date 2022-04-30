The Best Portable Smokers For RV Life

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

What Are The Best Portable Smokers?

Everyone enjoys some barbecue and smoked meats from time to time. If you travel in an RV, you don’t have to give up this cooking method! However, no one wants to lug around a huge smoker or grill everywhere they go. That’s why there are fantastic portable smokers that are easy to take on RV trips.

This is a competitive market. and there are lots of brands vying for the top spot. Smokers come in many shapes, sizes, and forms, so you have a lot of options to choose from. Below we have 8 portable smokers that are worth a look. Some may work better for your needs than others, so be sure to carefully compare the features of each one.

What is a smoker?

A smoker is a piece of equipment that is used to cook and imbue meat with a smokey flavor. It’s similar to a traditional grill, but smoke is the primary difference. The heat source usually heats up a tray of wood chips, which produces aromatic smoke. The smoke then rises and surrounds the meat. Thus the meat is cooked and seasoned at the same time.

There are a few different types of smokers, but the basic mechanics remain the same throughout them all. A few of the most common types include charcoal smokers, pellet smokers, propane smokers, electric smokers, stovetop smokers, and kamado smokers. Some of these forms have been used for hundreds of years!

Smokers are popular due to their ability to add flavor to the meat. Different types of wood chips can create distinct tastes in the final product. Smokers can also be used to cold smoke cheeses, season kebabs, and cook anything else that goes on a grill. They are favorites in the barbecue community, and most enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that they can bring their hobby on the road with them.

With the definition out of the way, let’s explore some of the best portable smokers on the market!

Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker

Approximate Price: $280

$280 Smoker Type: Charcoal Smoker

Charcoal Smoker Get it on Amazon: Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker

This first smoker is one of the most popular and highly-rated options on the market. It’s a compact charcoal smoker that weighs about 24 lbs. The smallest version is 14 inches in diameter, but there are also 18-inch and 22-inch models available if you need more space.

Some basic assembly is required, but users have noted that it’s easy to put together and use. The ratings are overwhelmingly positive! If you need a reliable portable smoker, this is a great option.

Char-Griller Akorn Jr

Approximate Price: $170

$170 Smoker Type: Kamado Smoker

Kamado Smoker Get it on Amazon: Char-Griller E06614 AKORN Jr.

Next up we have a Kamado smoker. This is a more traditional design that has worked well for hundreds of years. This egg-shaped smoker stands about 20 inches tall and weighs 33 lbs. It’s made from ceramic and thick cast iron, which is perfect for durability and heat retention.

To make it easier to transport, this smoker comes with built-in handles on each side. It’s also small enough to easily tuck into a storage section. The lid locks securely as well, which is a benefit for travel and for smoking. Nothing will spill out of here!

Masterbuilt Bluetooth Digital Smoker

Approximate Price: $200

$200 Smoker Type: Electric Smoker

Electric Smoker Get it on Amazon: Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker

This next portable smoker is a bit larger than the previous options. It stands at 30 inches tall and is a bulky rectangular shape. This is an electric smoker that has plenty of interior space. The racks inside can hold a lot of meat without a problem.

This one might be a little difficult to lift due to its lack of handles, but it’s still a nice compact option for those who want to smoke away from home. The electric energy source is also easy to turn on and adjust. You can manage everything digitally instead of manually.

Smokin-It Model #1 Electric Smoker

Approximate Price: $450

$450 Smoker Type: Electric Smoker

Electric Smoker Get it on Amazon: Smokin-It Model #1 Electric Smoker

If you’re a fan of stainless steel portable smokers, you’ll love this model. It’s a sleek and beautiful model that comes with built-in handles for easier transportation. This model is a bit heavier than the others (58.6 lbs), but it has wheels on the bottom to make it easier to move.

Although basic assembly is required, customers have given this item high ratings for its ease of assembly, ease of use, and temperature control. This is an electric smoker, so it’s easy to adjust the temperature according to your needs.

Kamado Joe Jr. KJ13RH Charcoal Grill Approximate Price: $400

$400 Smoker Type: Kamado Smoker

Kamado Smoker Get it on Amazon: Kamado Joe KJ13RH Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Portable Charcoal Grill Next on our list of portable smokers, we have another Kamado option. This smoker nestles into a stand, which elevates it off the ground and makes it easier to move from place to place. A built-in thermometer on the top makes it easy to check the temperature. Vents on the top and bottom can be opened and closed to adjust the heat. The interior grate is made of stainless steel. The Kamado Joe Jr. has been ranked highly for the end flavor, sturdy design, versatility, and temperature control. It’s also a lovely red color that makes it stand out aesthetically. Broil King Kamado Grill Approximate Price: $1185

$1185 Smoker Type: Kamado Smoker

Kamado Smoker Get it on Amazon: Broil King 911470 Keg 5000 Kamado Grill There’s one more Kamado smoker that’s worth talking about, and it’s the Broil King. This is a sleek stainless steel smoker that is brushed with a matte black coating. It’s fairly large (in terms of portable smokers), measuring in at 47 inches tall and 126 lbs. There is a base and a pair of handles that make it easier to move. Another great feature of this smoker is the fact that it’s easy to clean. The debris collects in an easy-to-dump ash catcher. Each model comes with a 10-year warranty, so you’re guaranteed a long life of top-tier performance. Z Grills Pellet Grill Approximate Price: $300

$300 Smoker Type: Charcoal Smoker

Charcoal Smoker Get it on Amazon: Z GRILLS ZPG-200A Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker Next up we have a compact little charcoal grill. The Z Grills Pellet Grill weighs 40 pounds and is only 13 inches tall. It almost resembles a little suitcase! Small handles on the side make it easy to pick up and carry. With the digital control system, you can easily adjust the temperature of this smoker. This is a versatile smoker that has 8-in-1 capabilities. This single unit can be used to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill. The units also come with a 3-year warranty. Camerons Large Stovetop Smoker Approximate Price: $45

$45 Smoker Type: Stovetop Smoker

Stovetop Smoker Get it on Amazon: Camerons Large Stovetop Smoker Finally, let’s talk about stovetop smokers. These are some of the smallest and easier models to bring in an RV because they are simple pans that can be heated over the stove, campfire, or a gas flame. They may not be as airtight as some of the other options, but they are cheap, light, and easy to transport. Ths Camerons Large Stovetop Smoker is large enough to fit a layer of wood chips, a smoking rack, and a lid to contain the heat and smoke. If you want something simple, this is a great place to start. One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

