What Are Your Options For An RV Christmas Tree?

It might seem like an RV Christmas tree is not an option when you live in a small space, but while you might not be able to have that beautiful six-foot monster you saw at the tree lot, you can have something you can enjoy and that will provide you with the joy of the season. Let’s take a look at some of your options.

Small tabletop tree

A small tabletop tree is a great way to have a Christmas tree in your RV. You can place one on your table and move it if you need the space. One can also utilize the dashboard in a motorhome to put the tree in a prominent but out-of-the-way place. Even the rest of the dash can have decorations or presents. You can get small artificial trees at Walmart, the dollar store, or other department stores.

You can always purchase a small potted tree that you can plant later. Another option is to purchase fresh branches and trimmings and create your own festive tree. Or head to your nearest Christmas tree lot. You might even be able to get the tree trimmings for free. What a great way to have a fresh pine smell in your small space.

Tree wall decoration

A tree created out of sticks and ornaments and attached to the wall is also a good way to have a beautiful but space-saving decoration. Fresh branches or Christmas lights attached to the wall in the shape of a Christmas tree is also an option.

Pencil tree

Pencil trees are very popular and take up little floor space. They are generally narrow and tall. You can find these at Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, and other craft stores.

Vertically cut tree

Another space-saving idea is to cut your tree vertically and place the flat part against a wall. Use the cut branches for decorating inside and out.

Outdoor tree

Depending on the climate where you have your RV parked (I hope you are somewhere warm), you can opt to have an outdoor Christmas tree. A lighted palm tree is also a great option for those in the south.

I’ve seen the tripod of a fifth wheel decorated with lights that look like a Christmas tree. If you choose to go with an outdoor theme, plan an outdoor Christmas morning complete with a campfire and s’mores as you open your gifts.

Great creative with your decorations

No matter how you decorate your RV Christmas tree, make it your own. If you live near the ocean for the winter, decorate with seashells you found on the beach. You can keep an eye out all year long for RV-related ornaments and give your tree an RV theme.

Use natural elements such as pine cones and popcorn strings so you won’t need to store anything later. Pine cones and greenery are also a great way to spruce up your living quarters even if you can’t find a way to get a tree. Make pomander balls out of oranges and cloves.

Don’t forget the wreath on your front door, or perhaps on the front of your RV. You can hang garland or RV Christmas lights inside and out, hang Christmas stockings above your electric fireplace, and purchase some inexpensive throw pillows and kitchen towels for a final touch.

Having festive décor doesn’t depend on the size of your living space. Let your inner decorator out. Let us know in the comments or on iRV2 Forums about some things you have done to provide a Christmas tree in your RV.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.