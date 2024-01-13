RVing in Freezing Weather? Here’s What to Do Before, During, and After the Storm

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

As RVers, our sense of adventure sometimes puts us in freezing weather when we least expect it. We hunker down in campers that usually aren’t built for such cold. Then we try to stay warm and survive the ordeal without too much damage. Usually our worst fears aren’t realized, as long as we know what to do before, during, and after a blizzard, snowstorm, or other dramatic winter weather event.

I’ve put an electrical outlet in my wet Bay with a small 170 watt heater plugged in to a thermostat plug to go on 37 off @ 50. I have put heater coil cable on all my exposed cold and hot water lines and foam insulation, wrapped them secured with wire ties. I also wrapped the black and gray drain lines with heater coil and wrapped them in fiberglass aluminum foiled insulation with an extra layer of gorilla duct tape! Come and get me Jack Frost! @Johnynorthland, Jayco Owners Forum, 1st time camper in freezing weather

Before the Storm: How to Prepare for Severe Cold in an RV

We are lucky enough to live in an era with excellent RV trip planning tools that help us chase good weather as much as possible. But freezing weather can hit almost anywhere and any time we travel. Even the best all-weather RVs are no guarantee against cold weather damage and discomfort. So when freezing temperatures suddenly hit and you can’t go buy RV tank heaters and RV skirting at the last minute, what can you do?

There are plenty of things you can do to stay warm in your RV to avoid winter camping mistakes. Keep reading for some of the best examples.

Below 20 degrees I fill the water tank and disconnect from the outside faucet. I put some antifreeze in the empty gray and black tank so that the valves don’t freeze. Not a long term solution, but just for those few below freezing nights. @Sullivanclan, iRV2 Forums, Cold Weather RV Camping

Basic Shopping List of Items for RVing in Freezing Weather

Staying warm in an RV during freezing cold is not too difficult or expensive. The cheapest and fastest way to prepare for cold weather in your RV is to swing by a Walmart or hardware store and get the following basic items for your RV:

Reflectix insulation. There’s a reason why this material gets mentioned so often: it works, and is one of your best defenses against cold drafts. Cut it to the shape and size of your RV windows to keep drafty air outside where it belongs. Grab a roll of blue painter’s tape to temporarily keep it in place. Foam pipe insulation. Wrap this material around any exposed pipes underneath your RV. It can minimize the odds of frozen water build-up inside pipes. Plumbing heat cable with thermostat. While not the cheapest way to prevent frozen pipes in an RV, a $50 heat cable can keep water flowing down to -40°F according to one manufacturer. If you plan on staying put for more than a few days, it’s a worthwhile investment for cold weather RVing. Small, indoor-safe space heater. Most bigger hardware stores carry a decent selection of portable space heaters. Look for an indoor-approved model fueled by propane, just in case power goes out. Buy extra propane cannisters because you will need them. Follow all manufacturer’s instructions for safe use, such as keeping the heater a safe distance away from household objects, kids and pets. Also, never leave it running if it’s not within viewing distance or you’re asleep. Electric blanket. Assuming you have RV hookups with electricity, a good electric blanket can be wrapped around you by day and used on your bed at night. Set it under your top sheet before bedtime to warm up your mattress. RV Antifreeze. Get RV antifreeze for your black- and gray-water holding tanks. This prevents frozen wastewater and dump valves. “The amount you will need to add will be proportional to the contents in each tank,” says RV LIFE technical expert Dave Helgeson. Diesel engine additive. For less than $20 a bottle, this additive for a diesel-powered motorhome or tow vehicle can help your engine more easily start in cold weather. This stabilizer prevents fuel from gelling and clogging the engine in temperatures below 17 degrees Fahrenheit. Bottled water. If you suspect that freezing weather will last longer than your freshwater tank can supply you with drinking water, a case of bottled water can’t hurt. Just keep it inside so it won’t freeze.

Prep the RV for Freezing Weather

Back at the campsite, it’s time to get your rig ready by doing the following:

Fill your freshwater tank and disconnect your water hose. If the severe weather won’t last more than a day or two, and you didn’t spring for a heated water hose or plumbing heat cable, you’ll need to live off your on-board water supply. Fill it about 3/4 full to leave room for expansion, just in case the water freezes. This can prevent your water tank from splitting. Then disconnect your hose from the campground water connection. Empty and stow your hoses. Don’t let any hoses sit outside where liquids can pool and freeze inside them. Empty, coil, and stow to avoid frozen hoses you can’t roll up the next day. Fill up on propane. Fill your RV propane tanks and be prepared to use all of your fuel if the freezing temperatures last more than a couple of days. Open cabinet doors. Keep warm air moving in the RV and allow it to reach your plumbing pipes by cracking every cabinet door, especially at night. Consider bringing in your slide-outs. If heavy snow is inevitable and you won’t be too uncomfortable by doing so, bring in your slides at night to prevent snow build-up and icing on top. Keep your thawing tools handy. RVing in freezing weather means being prepared with tools to de-ice your camper. A step ladder and roof brush are handy, so you can push snow off your RV slideout if you left it extended overnight. A hair dryer is also handy to defrost any exterior valves or connections that freeze up overnight.

Also, know what to do if your refrigerator stops working. If you have an absorption refrigerator, this issue is pretty common in freezing weather. Here’s what to do before a storm if you are plugged into shore power:

Covering some vents can keep your refrigerator running on electric in freezing weather.

Whatever you do, don’t try to outsmart the weather by skimping on electricity and propane use. Remember that your RV is not as insulated and weather-proof as a sticks-and-bricks house. Respect the cold and live to tell about it.

You can try to 4 season your rig but it takes a bit of work. I used 12v heating pads and wrapped all the external plumbing with insulation then foil which was a poor solution. Even the plumbing inside a “sealed underbelly” can easily freeze (water pump etc) unless you keep the furnace running pretty high. I froze my fresh water system more than once because I was trying to conserve propane and battery @Iceclimber, iRV2 Discussion Forums, Cold Weather RV Camping

During the Storm: How to Keep Yourself Warm and Safe

Stay put and hook up. Even the most urgent deadline is no match for the power of Mother Nature. If severe weather is forecast, don’t try to outrun it in your RV. Stay safe by finding an RV park with hookups and parking until the bad weather is over. Wear anything but cotton. Just about any fabric is better than wearing cotton in freezing weather. It doesn’t dry out quickly, sticks to your skin, and can actually make you colder if you sweat. Wear your heaviest clothing with wool blends and technical, breathable fabrics. Eat more soup and drink tea. There’s a reason why older adults like soup! Their body temperatures are lower, and they know that hot liquids warm the body from the inside out. Use the outhouse. When nature calls, bundle up and take a walk. Not only will you save space in your black tank, but your body won’t need to expend energy keeping it warm. Plus, walking to the facilities will warm you up and take your mind off the cold. Cook in the oven. Making your favorite casserole will keep you busy, heat up the RV, and warm your belly, too! Just don’t use the oven to heat your RV without actually cooking anything inside of it. Watch the weather. Severe, freezing weather may go away faster than predicted, or stick around longer than forecast. Keep an eye on weather patterns to ensure you are still camped in a safe spot to ride out the storm.

After the Storm: Where to RV Next?

Once the danger of a storm is behind you, take time to celebrate with a warm camping cocktail. But don’t assume it’s safe to start moving again. There could be road closures and storm damage blocking the route you wanted to take.

Research your trip options by using RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Not only can it help you find RV-friendly roads into better weather, but it can help you create a Plan B route with alternative campgrounds, just in case your trip plans change because of another severe weather event.

One you’re back in good weather, assess how your RV and winter gear performed during the storm. Is there a better way to stay more comfortable during the next freezing weather event? If your experience with cold weather RVing was less than ideal, consider investing in simple solutions like RV tank heaters, or perhaps it’s time to buy a better four-season RV.

Anything can happen in this lifestyle but one thing is certain: RVing in freezing weather is going to happen more than once a year. It’s not hard or expensive to be prepared for it, once you know how.

