Camp365: Not Your Grandfather’s Pop-Up

0 SHARES 64 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A new towable camper arrived at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House this year. Occupying a space just outside the entrance to the RV Hall of Fame property, Camp365, which bills itself as The Cabin That Goes Everywhere, made its Open House debut.

This new camper, with a starting weight under 1500 pounds, can be towed by any vehicle on the market. Camp365 states that the adjustable wheelbase can be cranked down to just 48 inches and it can even be towed by a Toyota Prius or a Mini Cooper.

The Patented and Ingenious triangle-shaped camper starts at $23,449 and opens 12 feet wide and 8 feet deep, with over 7 feet of headroom for a total of 700 cubic square feet.

The Camp365 uses an ingenious system of accessories that slide in and out of the living space. A table, sink, stovetop, and even a toilet are all part of a nifty system to slide and swap accessories.

A 12-gallon tank provides hot or cold fresh water and empties into a 12-gallon gray tank, courtesy of the stainless steel sink. The slide-out toilet with the built-in black tank slides out into a space where the privacy curtain doubles as a changing area inside the small but spacious camper.

There are plenty of options available as well, including TV mounts, bunk beds for the kids, a fold-out solar panel for the existing solar-ready connection, and a rack for paddleboards, bikes, canoes, or kayaks. Step outside and take advantage of the optional shower and another private dressing space.

The floor of the Camp365 opens up to reveal in-floor storage, part of the 39 cubic feet of overall storage available. Efficient heating and air conditioning are taken care of by the latest technology, keeping you at just the right temperature as you move quietly around the Camp365’s soft MarineMat flooring, warrantied for three years.

The USB, 12V, & 120V AC ports keep your essentials charged and running so you can enjoy and share your camping journeys.

When closed up, the Camp365 is a durable, aerodynamic hard shell towable. When parked and fully opened, it’s an all-weather, 365-day camper that can be used from Florida to Alaska.

The sleek and modern Camp365 uses no wood in construction, which means no rot and no mildew for your rustic outdoor adventures. You can even take the Camp365 through rugged terrain with the optional 14” off-road wheels, rims, and extra-wide fenders, giving you another 5″ clearance over the roughest terrain.

Once your great camping trip is over, the Camp365 folds up and fits in your garage or storage shed, ready for your next adventure. The patented Cabin That Goes Everywhere may be the new kid on the block, but that kid has nearly 10 years of engineering and development.

Make camping a year-round activity, check out the Camp365 travel trailer. It’s definitely not your Grandfather’s pop-up.