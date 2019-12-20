0 SHARES 171 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The Flippin’ Nomad’s recent Keystone Insane RV concept reveal shows that no matter how crazy your RV interior design dreams might be, anything is possible.

Have you been following along with the Flippin’ Nomad’s Insane RV build-out? It’s finally over! Earlier this month, The Flippin’ Nomad and Keystone revealed what is perhaps the most insane RV dream machine ever built.

Keep in mind that this is only a concept rig. It will never go into production, but it shows what’s possible when you get a creative RV interior designer and over $90,000 in sponsors on-board to create a luxury dream rig.

“A concept RV is all about showing what’s possible, and pushing the limits – but not necessarily what’s practical, which is why it will not be mass produced,” wrote a company representative on the Keystone Facebook Insane RV Reveal post.

Check out the Insane Concept RV Interior

Here is RV interior renovation guru Cortni Armstrong (aka The Flippin Nomad) at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, where she kicked off the big reveal.

And now a look at the exterior

Features of the Insane RV Concept Rig

The unit is a brand new shell for a Montana 3791RD. Fresh off the production line, Keystone’s vendor partners helped Armstrong outfit the rig with state-of-the-art tech and luxuries.

On the practical side, it included enough solar power to run air conditioners, microwave power and other electric appliances:

Four, 1600 watt roof-mounted solar panels

Two 3,000-watt Magnum hybrid inverters

10 Battleborn 10-amp-hour lithium-ion batteries

For the ultimate in entertaining, the rig also features:

Three Dimplex ultrasonic water vapor fireplaces

A power-operated, drop-down projection TV in the living room

Outdoor entertainment center catering to cocktail enthusiasts, with a refrigerated Dometic mini-kegerator and margarita machine

And for nomadic culinary aficionados, Armstrong’s team added:

A Suburban oven and range with gold-accents

A coffee bar with Nespresso machine

Exterior slide-out appliance command center with a Dometic portable kitchen, Traeger pellet smoker-grill, and an Italia Artisan pizza oven

Armstrong is taking the Insane RV on the road this winter. You’ll find her head-turning Insane RV concept reveal in person at the following snowbird hotspot destinations:

Jan 10 Keystone Dealer Stop – Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Jan 11-19 Xscapers Annual Bash – Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Jan 24-26 The Quartzsite Sports, Vacation and RV show – Quartzsite, Arizona

Feb 5-7 Dometic Event – Tucson, Arizona

March 19-22 RV Entrepreneurs Summit – Guntersville, Alabama