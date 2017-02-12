How to Prevent RV Sewer Hose Explosion

RV sewer hose explosion scenes are the stuff Hollywood movies are made of. Who didn’t laugh in when Cousin Eddie dumped his black tank down Clark Griswold’s sewer outlet in the movie “Christmas Vacation“? Or when Robin Williams’ sewer hose exploded like a volcano in the flick “RV: The Movie“?
How to Avoid Your Own RV Sewer Hose Explosion
Odds are good that not a single RVer has managed to avoid some kind of RV sewer hose catastrophe. Every RVer wants to avoid a mess and empty their waste tanks cleanly and easily. But whether you find a crack in the sewer hose or a leaky valve fitting, coming into contact with holding tank waste is inevitable. Even RVers who prefer the advantages of Macerator pump units have their own dump station disaster tales. Whatever type of system you prefer as a full-time RVer, these easy steps can minimize the number of times it happens to you.
Regularly Inspect your RV Sewer Hose
There are many ways to simplify the process of dumping your waste tanks. But a typical “stinky slinky” RV sewer hose will degrade over time and may cause a headache in the long run. UV light damages
plastic and the accordion-style creases eventually spring pinhole leaks. If your sewer hose is constantly exposed or laying on gravel during lengthy stays, be extra vigilant. When you dump your gray water, carefully look for water leaks around the creases and underneath the hose. If you see any, you might want to think twice about pulling the black tank lever.
Buy the Hose that Other RVers Rave About
Cheap RV sewer hoses are fine for the casual RVer, but they don’t last long. Expensive hoses seem like they’ll deliver, but even those tend to fail as well. Always read online reviews for the best RV sewer hoses. Pay for the best one you can and you’ll avoid being the butt of a campfire joke.
Keep your Hose Away from Sharp Lawn Maintenance Tools
When springtime hits, RV park maintenance crews are mowing lawns all afternoon. You won’t probably know that a trimmer line has sliced your hose until you pull the lever to dump. To avoid this, keep your hose elevated. Many full-timers make a RV sewer hose riser to keep their hose off the ground while they sit for long periods of time.
Check the Fittings
Fittings commonly fail with cheaper RV hoses. Periodically check the connections for leakages when you’re dumping.
Watch for Animal Damage
Rodents and mammals tend to have fun with RV sewer hoses. Look at your hose before you dump to ensure a critter hasn’t munched on the plastic.
When in doubt, throw it out.
When you RV the good times can last forever. Unfortunately RV sewer hoses just don’t. Even if yours looks fine, it’s a good idea to crack open your wallet every few years for a new hose.
Always wear gloves when dumping.
When that moment arrives and your casual dump day culminates with a RV sewer hose explosion, you’ll want a clean set of hands to grab cleanup tools. In the interest of sanitation, use disposable surgical gloves when you pull the valves.
As full-time RVers we’re exposed to dumping far more than the casual weekender. If you want to be a full-timer you’ll need to put your squeamish nature behind you. Be one with your holding tank waste and when the inevitable happens you’ll be ready for anything.
Comments
17 Oaks says
On my second Rhinoflex in about 8 years (just bought my second one about a month ago. I strongly recommend get the clear connections so you can see when good water is flowing. While I am sure all know this already, its worth say again: Flush black water first, then the gray to clean the pipes. Manage your water. We do out best to dump full or near full tanks, especially the black tank. The fuller the tank the better the digestion and the better the flow, more black, more pressure to clear the tank. Then you want same with your gray, a full tank getting dumped does a better job of cleaning your tanks and the hose.
I usually drain my tanks right before I break camp, leaving the valves open while I am prepping the truck and 5th wheel, the insures a complete drain. I disconnect my hose and CAREFULLY wash it with fresh water inside and out while it still connected to the RV sewer system. I then place it in my holder back bumper) leaving the caps OFF both ends, this allow it to dry out.
I work sans surgical gloves and this makes me more careful. Almost anything coming out of the pipe either came off me or out of me and or my wife. By working sans glove you are more careful with everything you do. Then I keep a good liquid soap in the bay and wash up when finished always.
As for explosions of hose?? I can see no scenario that would case a hose to explode unless you affix the hose to the sewer inlet where it cannot breathe. I sometimes see a macerator affixed to the sewer connection in a rigid fashion, which in my mind begs the question of WHY do that at that point, now you have a sealed connection between sewer and RV and yes this is where you may have a problem with gas and the possibility of an explosion. Macerators, an expensive solution in search of a problem. In fact Camping World and other RV stores are loaded with a lot of very $$$$ solutions in search of problems. My observations the more it cost, the least likely its a remedy for anything other than to take money out of your wallet.
I have been RV’ing for a long time, 5th wheels, Truck slide in campers, Motorhomes, full time and part time. Keep it simple, keep it clean, inspect inspect and a large can of WD 40 is your friend…