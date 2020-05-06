Our First Boondocking Trip After The COVID-19 Lockdown

After writing the last entry, my suffering with white line fever became inflamed with a case of “hitch itch” and I decided to follow my own advice. It has been so long (over 6 months) since I had last towed our travel trailer that my tow ball had a serious coat of rust on it. (Note: Add that to the spring maintenance list!)

With the tow ball cleaned & lubed, the RV fully prepped, along with the spring checklist completed, truck fueled (spare fuel too), and enough groceries to last us through another pandemic, my wife and I were off to the boondocks.

Boondocking is social distancing

After being a prisoner in my own home for weeks due to the pandemic I felt a sense of freedom overwhelm me as I set up camp in our isolated boondock site (currently permissible on most federal land). I began to ponder why; my wife and I were still isolated from others, in fact, we were even more isolated as there was no cell phone service where we were camped.

Was it the fact that we had gone from our home county of over 2.2 million people to a neighboring county of less than 47,000, or from a region that has over 6,500 cases of COVID-19 and many deaths to one that only had 15 cases and no deaths?

Maybe it was the fact that we weren’t within miles of any other residents and only heard an occasional passing vehicle, or that we could go for a walk in any direction and not worry about meeting others approaching in the opposite direction on a 4-foot sidewalk like at home.

As I further pondered the question, I thought about the extended (4-6 week) RV boonie adventures my wife and I have enjoyed in the past where we go many days without ever seeing another person much less talking to one. Many times my wife and I will be sitting outside the RV (in the boondocks of course) after a day of exploring trying to remember the last time we interacted with another soul. How come we have never felt self-isolated then? Was it a case of we chose to be self-isolated rather than ordered to?

I may never know the answers to these questions, but it reinforced why I like to camp in the boondocks, which is freedom. The freedom to go where you want, when you want, for free.

As I encouraged others in our last entry, we took all the supplies we needed as not to burden a small community or risk spreading the virus, including enough spare fuel to get us home. However, I have to confess the thrifty part of me couldn’t pass up the opportunity to purchase gas at under $2.00 a gallon. I used disposable gloves, paid at the pump, didn’t get close to anyone, and used hand sanitizer when returning to the cab of my tow vehicle.

What about you? How has the pandemic impacted or altered your perception of self-isolation? Please share via the comment box below.

Escaping self-isolation for self-isolation in the boondocks, just another thought-provoking adventure in RVing!

