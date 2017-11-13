Why We Would Rather Boondock Than Stay In A Park

1 SHARES 261 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

In the last installment my wife and I headed to an RV park in Pahrump, Nevada after a couple weeks of camping in the boondocks to recharge. Our batteries were having issues and required a full nights charge via shore power in order to properly diagnose the problem.

The park was rated 10/10/10 by Good Sam, was a very clean, had well kept grounds, a heated pool, friendly staff, was reasonably priced, had usable WiFi and a concrete pad for a porch. Our neighbor was even from our home state of Washington.

However, I just didn’t feel at home in the park. As I was sitting in my trailer during our stay in the park, I began to reflect on some of the incredible boondocking sites we had visited on our way to the RV park in Pahrump.

We stayed along the Columbia River watching tugs pushing cargo as the sunset over Mount Hood, camped overlooking Alkali Lake in California’s Surprise Valley as the harvest moon rose over the lake, and enjoyed a peaceful nights sleep along the beautiful Pyramid Lake.

Not to mention we took in the gorgeous view across Antelope Valley to the eastern Sierras complete with a view of Topaz Lake, camped creekside in Wilson Canyon watching the Big Dipper reflect in the Walker River, stayed a night just off Highway 120 overlooking spectacular Mono Lake, and gazed for miles down the length of Nevada’s Fish Lake Valley north of Dyer.

Now here I was surrounded by other RVs with no views, and even if there were, we needed to leave the window blinds down for privacy.

That’s when it dawned on me that while the park was nice, it wasn’t memorable like the boondocking locations we had stayed at and the incredible views and solitude I will cherish for years to come.

For me, home sweet home is in the boondocks, where lasting RV memories are made.

If you haven’t tried it, I encourage you to stay one night in the boondocks and see what memories await you on your next RV journey.

Finding memorable campsites in the boondocks… one of the best adventures in RVing!